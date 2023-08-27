The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
From the ocean's depths: Terrifying creature resembling human jaw and teeth

This fisherman frequently encounters rare marine creatures resembling cartoon characters or horror films.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 16:15
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Hailing from Murmansk in northwestern Russia, this fisherman spends his days delving into the ocean's mysteries, unearthing peculiar and eerie marine life, which he generously shares through his Instagram account. Among his discoveries, he frequently encounters rare marine creatures resembling cartoon characters or horror films.

Roman Fedortsov, the brave fisherman, stunned his 650,000 followers with his latest revelation: an immense, dark-gray fish adorned with molars resembling a human's. The video showcasing this aquatic marvel has garnered over 200,000 views, capturing the moment he unveils the fish's macabre dentition.

The wolf eel

A connoisseur of marine life, Fedortsov is well-versed in the multitude of species populating the sea. He identified the creature as a wolf eel (Anarrhichthys ocellatus), a bony fish capable of living up to two decades and attaining lengths of 2.4 meters. Additionally, this species has the remarkable ability to consume hard-to-crack prey like oysters and crabs.

Inhabitants of the North Pacific Ocean, wolf eels thrive at depths of up to 200 meters beneath the water's surface. Juvenile individuals boast an orange hue punctuated by prominent dark spots, which fades to the gray hue observed in the video as they mature. Notably monogamous, wolf eels form lifelong partnerships, mating exclusively within the confines of the same underwater cavern.



