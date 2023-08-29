Are you too hard on yourself? This personality test will tell you so

TikTok star Mia Yelin recently shared an optical illusion that managed to intrigue netizens and earned over 544 thousand views. The picture in front of you has two sides, the one you see first reveals some interesting details about you.

There are many types of optical illusions, with some tricking our minds and others revealing hidden aspects of your personality.

This drawing can reveal the type of person you are, but it all depends on what you see in it first.

This illusion was shared by viral TikTok star @Mia_yilin , who often shares many optical illusions with her 544k followers. Her page has so far gained 10 million likes from many surfers across the web. In the picture before you, you can see a tall mountain with its tip covered in snow, but there were others who noticed an eagle with spread wings.

What did you see first?

According to the creator of the content, the meanings are different, so you should look again.

"If you recognized the mountain first, you are probably the type of person who sees the good and the beauty in all everyday things, and you don't like to take everything too seriously. It's important to you to meet your achievements and you sometimes tend to work around the clock and without a break. This is why you need rest more often," Yelin said.

However, she explained that if you saw the eagle, the meaning was completely different. "You like to 'mingle' with others and make new friends. You have a very natural charm that captivates everyone around you. Your presence lights up the room and people are drawn to your magnetic personality. You must be more careful and not ignore your needs and feelings in an attempt to please others," Yelin noted.