Only geniuses can figure out how many triangles there are in this puzzle

The following riddle challenged viewers to count all the triangles they see in the image. The challenge is not easy at all, since it is confusing and complicated.

In the picture there are black lines that create several shapes on a white background. Try to count how many triangles there are in the drawing . Most websurfers were unable to find out the exact number. The solution will be waiting for you at the bottom of the article.

How many triangles can you see? (credit: MAARIV)

How many triangles are in the image?

Did you manage to calculate how many triangles there are in the puzzle? If you are having trouble, note that each set of three lines is parallel to the second.

In addition, there are the same number of triangles in the top half as in the bottom half of the image.

If there are 11 triangles in half the picture, that means that there are a total of 22 triangles in the drawing.