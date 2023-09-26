Can you solve this tricky equation?

A mind-boggling riddle shared on Instagram has stumped viewers, with most struggling to find the answer. The exercise asks you to determine the value of each item and calculate its total worth.

The puzzle presents a picture featuring bananas, cherries, and apples. To crack the code, we must figure out the value of each fruit. Given that two bananas are worth 30, we can deduce that each banana is worth 15. Similarly, since four cherries amount to 20, each cherry is valued at 10. Finally, since two apples added together equate to 8, the value of each apple is 4.

Now, armed with this information, let's attempt the final exercise.

Don't worry if you didn't succeed. The answer waits for you at the bottom of this article.

What's the answer to the social media puzzle?

(Banana + one cherry) x apple = 35

Take your time and give it a go.