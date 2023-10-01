WATCH: Sea lion uses NYC flooding to make grand escape

A sea lion was able to escape from her residence at the Central Park Zoo in Manhattan on Friday, due to the severe amount of flooding caused by heavy rain throughout New York City, numerous sources reported. The sea lion used the additional floodwaters to escape.

Much similar to the plot of Madagascar movie, the animal escaped her Central Park Zoo enclosure but ended up wanting to return to her familiar surroundings after some exploration. The sea lion shares her enclosure with two others of her kind.

The Central Park Zoo staff monitored the sea lion's entire time outside and exploring before she returned.

ZOO UPDATE:There are several videos circulating online about flooding & escaped zoo animals. These videos are misleading & inaccurate.All sea lions & animals are accounted for & safe at the @centralparkzoo. The zoo remains closed due to the heavy rain & flooding. pic.twitter.com/g9RCADJDG8 — NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) September 29, 2023

Sea lion returns home

Since the sea lion's return to her dwelling, water levels in the zoo had receded, but when the heavy rain hit, the Wildlife Conservation Society closed the zoo in Central Park as well as the other NYC zoos. The rain also caused flooding in basements, schools, and subways. 5.6 inches of rain was recorded in the park by Friday afternoon, ABC reported.

The New York Police Department's Central Park precinct said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "all sea lions and animals are accounted for and safe at the Central Park Zoo." A one day old sea lion pup leans on its sick mother at the Marine Mammal Care Center, as its mother recovers from toxic algae that is being blamed for causing sickness to sea lions and dolphins along the coast of Southern California, in San Pedro, California, U.S., June 23, 2023. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)

The department also warned of videos online that are misleading about the New York flooding and escaped zoo animals.

As the zoo was closed for the day, visitors and staff were not in any danger, NBC reported citing a Wildlife conservation official.