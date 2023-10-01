Chasing after heartbreak: Man's extreme response to breakup

In a distressing turn of events, a 25-year-old Russian man named Ruslan resorted to self-harm after his girlfriend, Natalya, decided to end their five-year relationship.

The couple had previously made plans to marry, but Natalya's change of heart led to their separation.

Stricken by heartbreak and unable to cope with the situation, Ruslan made a drastic decision on September 4. He claimed that he no longer had any use for his penis and attempted to sever it using a kitchen knife.

Cutting off an organ due to a breakup

This harrowing incident first came to light through the pages of the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda. The report detailed how Ruslan, armed with a kitchen knife, began to harm himself, partially detaching his own organ. Shocked by the unfolding tragedy, Natalya fled the scene, with Ruslan in pursuit. During this chaos, Ruslan's mother called for an ambulance.

Ruslan was promptly transported to a local hospital, where he underwent successful surgery and began the physical healing process. However, the emotional scars run deep. He now grapples with depression, anxiety, and the mental challenges of adjusting to life without Natalya.