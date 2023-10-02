Are these mysterious giant pits connected to earthquakes?

In an era dominated by technology, the mysteries beneath our feet persist. Following Morocco's strongest earthquake in a century, a sinkhole suddenly emerged on the outskirts of El Jadida, leaving residents bewildered and terrified.

According to a report in a Moroccan newspaper, the owner of the land where the pit appeared expressed astonishment on the morning of September 28. He described the crater's depth as approximately 60 meters, with a width exceeding 20 meters. Recognizing the potential danger it posed to the area's residents, he alerted the local authorities.

Security forces arrived at the scene and decided to cordon off the sinkhole with a fence until necessary tests could be conducted.

The Turkey sinkhole and fears of an earthquake connection

Notably, a sinkhole also materialized in Turkey's Konya in August, marking the second occurrence of its kind in the country. The first, measuring 12 meters in depth and roughly 37 meters in diameter, emerged in Konya's outskirts roughly 20 days after a devastating earthquake struck on February 6.

Credit: REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki

While some earthquake and geology experts in Turkey have previously dismissed any connection between these sinkholes and seismic activity, soil studies conducted by Turkish experts revealed that the initial crater predated the earthquake but went unnoticed by residents until later.