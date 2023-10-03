Hundreds of 'missing' youth notices in Jerusalem spark panic

Last weekend, hundreds of "missing persons" notices mysteriously appeared throughout Jerusalem, leaving residents both curious and anxious. Local Facebook and WhatsApp groups in the city were buzzing with these ads, displaying photos of young Jerusalemites under the ominous heading "Missing Youth." Families and friends of these apparent "missing" individuals were left bewildered, wondering why their loved ones' faces were plastered across the posters.

After two tension-filled days, the truth behind the missing persons notices emerged: they are part of the Shabbat Youth for the City campaign by the Awakening movement, a bid to bring back young people to the city in preparation for the end-of-the-month elections. The individuals featured on the signs are former Jerusalemites, either natives of the city or students who had recently departed for various reasons.

Credit: Hitorerut in Jerusalem

'Ultra-Orthodox takeover'

Micah Price, a young Jerusalemite who left the city with his family a year and a half ago, found himself among the "missing" in the campaign. He recalls, "Many people asked if I was okay, and that I was aware that I was missing. I understood the goal, and even though it's unsettling momentarily, it makes people realize that there's some kind of issue here."

"I left Jerusalem a year and a half ago because I saw that it wasn't possible for my wife and me to afford a house or apartment where we could live with dignity," he added. "It's a city with an irresistible charm, and it hurts to leave. My parents are there, and I received my education there. But there's no sign of a change in direction. Even in secular areas, there's an ultra-Orthodox takeover. We coexist daily, but this is an encroachment on public space. There are fewer and fewer spaces where people like us can thrive and feel comfortable."

Credit: Hitorerut in Jerusalem

The campaign continued to stir controversy on social media, even after the initial alarm subsided, as these individuals weren't truly missing. One Jerusalem resident commented, "It really stressed me out to see it, and I didn't quite grasp what was written—a genuinely confusing ad." Another resident remarked, "As someone who's unfortunately very familiar with 'Nader.T' ads, this campaign is quite distressing."

On the flip side, some saw the campaign as a positive endeavor. "Finally, someone is speaking the truth from within. Let's stop pretending—our young people are leaving the city, and it's crucial that we all remember that. They are, after all, the future of Israel," wrote a young man from Jerusalem.

Awakening pointed out that in the last two years, there has been a 23% increase in the number of young people leaving Jerusalem. In 2021, approximately 16,000 young people aged up to 29 departed the city, compared to 13,000 the previous year.

Adir Schwartz, chairman of the Jerusalem Movement for Awakening, which initiated the campaign, stated, "The reality of seeing a mass exodus of friends, neighbors, and close family—people I grew up with, at my age—leaving the city without a choice is not our fate. With a new generation of young leaders deeply invested in this issue, Awakening is the only movement in the city capable of providing real solutions to address this crisis. This campaign isn't just for young people; every mother dreads the day her child tells her they're leaving town. We aim to restore Jerusalem to its former allure, making it an attractive, enjoyable, and livable city in every aspect."