Second Lieutenant Adar Ben Simon, 20 years old, from Neve Ziv, was a platoon commander in the Home Front Command. She lost her life last Saturday when she fearlessly stormed into action to make contact with the infiltrating terrorists at her base.

"From a young age, Adar dreamed of becoming a fighter. She truly lived her dream, sacrificing her life in the process," say her relatives.

Protect the rookies

"Last Saturday, during a routine Shabbat closure at the base, Adar was among the officers leading the rookie course at Zikim. When Adar and her fellow commanders discovered the large number of terrorists infiltrating the base, their immediate priority was to protect the rookies under their command."

They swiftly secured the soldiers in shelters and prepared to confront the incoming terrorists.

"Adar fearlessly engaged in battle, fighting with all her might to eliminate the terrorists and defend her country, while ensuring the safety of her soldiers and sacrificing her own life. Together with her comrades, she fought valiantly against overwhelming odds, and thanks to their bravery, almost all the recruits returned home unharmed. We are determined to ensure that everyone knows what an incredible hero Adar was, a true Israeli heroine who gave everything for the country she loved so deeply," her relatives added.

'It was the first time you expressed fear'

During the funeral, Adar's older sister paid her respects with a heartfelt tribute: "On that Saturday, October 7th, I woke up to an alarm and immediately messaged you, 'Hey Adar, are you at the base? Are there alarms?' You replied, 'You can't imagine the fear. Missiles are flying above me, even landing inside the base,'" her sister recalled.

"It was the first time you expressed fear to me, and then you messaged again, saying, 'Nine terrorists are running towards us. I've got a bullet in the chamber. Shema Yisrael. We'll talk later.'

"I pleaded with you to hide and protect yourself, but you remained a hero, leading the way and shielding everyone else. 'We're in position, waiting for them,' you updated me as if you knew exactly what was going to happen. Then, at 7:38 a.m., I received your last message, 'We're in a firefight. My soldiers have been wounded.' I kept asking if you were okay, desperate for a sign, but you never replied."

"How you loved serving in the army," her sister continued. "You were a true fighter, admired and respected by everyone, even more so now.

"You were always a leAdar, the source of laughter, and the first to lend a helping hand. In your notebook, you wrote an opening speech for your soldiers with such dedication and organization that nothing escaped your attention. One sentence you wrote gave us chills: 'We will face many challenges together - difficult, joyful, funny, and maybe even painful moments. But together, we can overcome anything.'

"Adar, my one and only sister, we will hold onto those words you shared with your soldiers and try to find strength in them now."

Adar's partner also shared his pain, saying, "My Adar, my love from my youth. My heart can't accept this. There are no words to describe the past six years we spent together. I always told you that you couldn't fathom how much I love you and what you mean to me, and now those words hold a different meaning. I always told you that the sky was the limit for you, and you proved it time and time again."

"Your death is the death of a hero. I always knew you were brave, fearless like a butterfly to fire.

"On Saturday morning, when I saw what was happening, I had a terrible feeling. We searched for you in hospitals, refusing to believe the worst until the devastating news arrived. We used to feel sorry for couples who experienced such tragedies, and now it's our turn. Now I'm alone, and tears continue to flow," he expressed with a heavy heart.

"We experienced everything together, learning, making mistakes, crying - we did it all together. You were the center of my life, and everything I do, everywhere I go, just reminds me of you. Nothing could separate us, except death."