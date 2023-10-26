Cooking secrets from Okinawa: Japan's longevity Island

In recent years, there has been growing interest in the "blue zones," isolated islands or villages around the world where people live longer than the global average.

Investigative journalist Dan Buettner dedicated over two decades of his life to unraveling the secrets of these areas and published a book on the subject. Among these blue zones is the island of Okinawa in Japan, known for its extraordinary number of centenarians. Buettner believes the Okinawans' plant-based diet, rich in vegetables and leaves, is a key factor for their longevity.

Meet Yuki Miyaguni

While researching the island again, Buettner met with Yuki Miyaguni, a local cooking guide, to explore if there is a specific food or component that contributes to Okinawans' longevity. Miyaguni believes that the secret lies in the islanders' unique approach to food, shaped by centuries of culinary tradition.

Food is considered medicine in Okinawa, and it is believed that various foods can help cure diseases and pains. Miyaguni recommends regularly incorporating at least six nutrients into the diet for optimal health and longevity.

One of the primary ingredients in Okinawan cuisine is purple sweet potato, which made up about two-thirds of their diet after World War II. These sweet potatoes are high in dietary fiber and have more antioxidants than blueberries. Miyaguni acknowledges the significance of purple sweet potatoes but emphasizes that all the foods they consume have powerful medicinal properties.

Buettner's research, documented in his book "Secrets of the Blue Zones," highlights the Okinawan "longevity diet" consisting of whole and unprocessed foods. This diet helps reduce the risk of medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Here are some common foods on the island and their attributed virtues:

1. Mulberry Leaves: Known for soothing sore throats, mulberry leaves are also linked to lowering cholesterol, balancing blood sugar, and reducing inflammation.

2. Squid Ink Soup: While not appealing to everyone, this traditional soup contains essential enzymes, amino acids, and hormones that may strengthen the immune system and balance blood pressure. Miyaguni suggests it is a good detoxifying agent.

3. Green Algae: Algae, a staple in Japanese cuisine, is rich in iodine, antioxidants, and minerals that protect health in various aspects. Okinawans particularly enjoy seaweed soups during winter to stay warm and combat seasonal ailments.

4. Wormwood: A common medicinal plant in Chinese and Japanese medicine, wormwood leaves have a bitter taste. They can be integrated into salads and contribute to improving digestion and the functioning of the liver, kidneys, and heart.

5. Goya: A pumpkin commonly found in Japan, goya, also known as bitter melon due to its taste, is a favorite vegetable in traditional Okinawan stir-fry dishes. Like other bitter foods, goya can improve the functioning of the digestive system, with a focus on the liver and kidneys.

The culinary traditions of Okinawa offer valuable insights into the connection between food and longevity. By adopting a whole foods approach and incorporating these nutrient-rich ingredients, we can enhance our overall well-being and potentially increase our life expectancy.