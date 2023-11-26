Florida rapper shoots manager, gets run over

Rapper Key Vhani from Florida has landed herself in an indictment for the murder of her manager after a shocking incident caught on camera. The footage serves as undeniable evidence of the tragic event.

Kevhani Camilla Hicks, known by her stage name Key Vhani, was caught on security cameras shooting her manager multiple times on October 9 in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, following a physical altercation initiated by him and another man.

NBC Miami obtained the video footage, which shows Hicks and her manager exiting a white car, engaging in a heated argument, and eventually resorting to physical violence. Another man emerges from the back seat of the vehicle and joins the altercation against Hicks, eventually pinning her to the ground. After a brief respite, Hicks rises from the ground and walks away from the scene.

However, before the footage concludes, she suddenly turns around, retrieves a gun from her bag, and opens fire. The manager attempts to seek cover behind a car, but Hicks relentlessly pursues him onto the road, continuing to shoot until he is left fatally wounded on the ground.

At this point, the other man who attacked Hicks hastily jumps back into the car and runs over the rapper. He quickly reverses, accelerates, and flees the crime scene. The video ends with Hicks surviving the ordeal and fleeing down the street, eventually disappearing from the camera frame.

Trigger warning: The following footage is of the altercation which left the manager dead. Viewer discretion is advised.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the manager gravely injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite being transported to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Hicks, who also sustained significant injuries from the altercation and being run over, claimed self-defense to the police, expressing fear for her life. Advertisement Cavani rapper Camilla Hicks has been charged with second-degree murder, but is expected to be released on bail this month (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT, SOCIAL MEDIA)

According to NBC Miami, the police report states that Key Vhani said she was scared because of her manager's size and after hearing him yell, 'I'll kill you in one shot.'"

A GoFundMe page was set up in support of Hicks, reportedly by a family member, stating that she had been assaulted multiple times by the two men in the video.

Although apprehended, Hicks is expected to be released as a judge granted her $50,000 personal bail and ordered house arrest during a recent hearing. Hicks' attorney argues that this incident is a clear case of self-defense.