Israeli students suspended for dressing as terrorists for TikTok

Three students in Ashdod, Israel, entered their classroom on Wednesday dressed as terrorists for a TikTok challenge, and now face a 10-day suspension for their actions.

To disguise themselves as terrorists, the students wore black trash bags and keffiyehs and were armed with plastic weapons, but were caught by vigilant school teachers.

Recognizing it as a prank, the teachers forcibly removed their keffiyehs. In response, the boys fled the school and subsequently faced a 10-day suspension.

A TikTok challenge: Dress up like terrorists?

The Education Ministry commented on the incident, stating, "This is a serious matter that resulted in a 10 -day suspension for the three students involved. Additionally, they were assigned a separate punishment focusing on the severe consequences of engaging in pranks like this."