How colorful underwear led police to a robbery suspect

Colorful underwear peeked out from a robbery suspect's pants, leading to his arrest more than a year after a Queens robbery, federal authorities reveal.

The robbery took place on September 14, 2022, at a tobacco store in Queens. According to the police complaint, three masked men emerged from a Mazda and entered the store. Two of them brandished guns, while the third individual emptied the cash register, took merchandise, and seized cell phones from employees and customers. The robbers swiftly escaped in their getaway vehicle.

Media outlets released surveillance videos showcasing the third robber, whose vibrant underwear became an identifying feature. The undergarment, with the letter R in white and the inscription "1990" in yellow, could be seen peeping out from his low-cut pants.

Police were provided the suspect's Instagram username

Authorities received a tip from an anonymous individual, providing them with the suspect's Instagram username. This source also disclosed that the robbers had attempted to sell the stolen goods elsewhere in Queens.

Investigators meticulously reviewed the store's security footage, successfully identifying the individual wearing the colorful underwear, as he was not wearing a mask.

The suspect, now easily identifiable, was apprehended at his home in Queens by the New York Police Department's Joint Task Force.

Based on his Instagram account, video evidence of the merchandise being sold, and previous arrest photos, police were able to confirm his involvement in the robbery. However, the other two suspects remain at large, according to authorities.