American Actor Josh Gad posted an image of a candle in the shape of a hand flipping its middle finger on a Threads post.

The post, made on December 8, was captioned “For those of you triggered by people wishing each other happy Hanukkah, this is for you.”

Who is Josh Gad?

Gad is a Jewish actor who has played Olaf in Frozen, Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Book of Mormon, and countless other roles.

Gad was raised in a Jewish home. His father was born to a Jewish family in Afghanistan who later moved to Israel and his mother was born to a Jewish family in Germany. He is married to Catholic actress Ida Darvish but has maintained his Jewish identity. 49th NAACP Image Awards – Show – Pasadena, California, U.S., 15/01/2018 – Actor Josh Gad introduces a film clip. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

The war on Hanukkah

Global antisemitism has increased since Hamas’s October 7 terror attack on civilians in Southern Israel. In alignment with the growing attacks on the Jewish diaspora, symbols of Hanukkah have also come under fire.

Only days ago, Jewish pop star Pink went viral for confronting someone who described her menorah photo and wishes for global peace as “tone deaf.” Advertisement

Numerous community events celebrating the Festival of light have also been canceled or nearly canceled for reasons directly stated the “conflict in the Middle East.”