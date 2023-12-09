Pink, a Jewish pop star, was one of many to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on December 7. On a photo Pink shared of her menorah, a negative comment quickly came in accusing the star of being "tone deaf" for her post. Pink’s response to the comment has since been applauded by many social media users.

Captioning her post on Instagram, Pink wrote “Happy Chanukah to all those who celebrate. May there be light in darkness always. May there be peace in our hearts, our homes, and in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

Pink’s celebration of the ancient Jewish tradition and calls for peace were not well received by everyone. One commenter, whom Pink later replied to, wrote “Really tone death in the current climate. But enjoy your holidays.”

In response to the comment, Pink simply wrote: “tone deaf to be Jewish? Or alive? I’m confused.”

The commenter later told Pink that it was tone deaf “to post about it. I said previously I have nothing against the celebrating of religion and/or holidays but posting it seems kind of oblivious to the current reality of the situation.” A Hanukkah menorah and sufganiyot. (credit: PXHERE)

In the less than 24 hours that the post has been up, it has amassed over 350,000 likes. Advertisement

Pink has come under attack for traditional Jewish practices

This is not the first time that Pink has come under fire for practicing her Jewish identity. In September, the Jerusalem Post reported on a protester disrupting Pink’s concert due to her decision to circumcise her son. Circumcision is a traditional religious practice for both Jews and Muslims.

War on Hanukkah

The ancient festival of light, which celebrates the miracle of oil lasting eight days and the battle against occupiers who sought to destroy Judaism, has garnered some extra attention this year in light of Israel's war against Hamas.

The Hanukkah celebrations at the Second Sundays Art and Music Festival in Williamsburg Virginia on December 10 have been cancelled, as LoveLight Placemaking claimed the event would suggest support for the conflict, the Post reported.

A London council had also initially planned to cancel Hanukkah celebrations due to the conflict, but later changed their decision after speaking with Jewish groups.