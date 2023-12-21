Debates over kiwi dog toy raises animal conservation issues

Mitre 10, a New Zealand hardware store, has pulled a kiwi bird dog toy from its shelves for being offensive to the country’s national bird.

The squeaky toy depicted a kiwi bird wearing a Christmas hat and was on sale for $12.98. It has been removed from the website after social media complaints that the toy was inappropriate, given the threat dogs pose to wild kiwi populations.

Conservation groups expressed disdain overseeing a kiwi bird in a dog's mouth, their most deadly predator in the wild. This issue raised concerns over conservation issues in New Zealand.

According to the Save the Kiwi website, dogs are the number one reason why adult kiwis are killed in the wild. Since kiwis do not fly, they do not have a breastbone to protect their internal organs. This means that even just a gentle nudge from a dog has the potential to injure a kiwi fatally.

Save the Kiwi CEO Michelle Impey said the charity reached out to Mitre 10 after seeing commentary about the toys on social media. She says, “The optics of a dog chewing a kiwi is just wrong. It reduces the mana (prestige) of the kiwi.” A kiwi chick hatches at the National Kiwi Hatchery at Rainbow Springs, Rotorua, New Zealand October 31, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE/POOL)

Impay says, “While it was poor judgment of Mitre 10 to sell the toy, the hardware company had acted quickly to pull the dog toy from the shelves.”

Kiwi conservation efforts

According to Bay Bush Action, dogs are the biggest threat to kiwi and can kill an entire population of kiwi in no time.

Bay Bush Action, according to its website, has been running a program for the Northland Region Corrections Facility to make 40 kiwi boxes made from 45 sheets of plywood to protect kiwis from dogs in the wild.

Dogs are not the kiwi’s only danger. Deforestation and predators such as stoats, ferrets, cats, pigs, and possums have caused a population decline of kiwis. It is estimated that 20 kiwi birds are killed by predators every week or about 1,400 per year. Of those killed, 95% of them die before reaching breeding age.

Although the national kiwi population has experienced an annual 2% decline, conservation efforts in some parts of New Zealand have seen a nearly 10% increase in the kiwi population.

Earlier this month, wild kiwis were born near New Zealand's capital for the first time in more than 150 years. They were discovered by conservationists after the birds were reintroduced in a Wellington suburb. This event shows that kiwi conservation projects are actually promoting the population growth of this native bird, the pride of New Zealand.