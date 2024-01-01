Uri Geller posts pic of UFO in Israel, social media says it's a lamppost

Israeli psychic and mystifier Uri Geller shared a photo allegedly taken by a senior IDF officer depicting what seemed to be an unidentified flying object (UFO) hovering over a road in southern Israel.

"This photograph was taken by an Israeli Lieutenant Colonel who is a close friend, he was driving today by a sensitive installation in Southern Israel when he photographed this strange-looking object simply hanging in the sky," Geller wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The picture in question seems to depict a gray object along the side of an unidentified road in Israel.

In his post, Geller linked the photo to possibilities of aliens, writing "A draft paper by a Harvard scientist and the head of the Pentagon's UFO office has raised the idea an alien mothership could be in the solar system, sending out tiny probes dubbed "dandelion seeds" to explore the planets within.

"Please all of you try to decipher this strange object in the photo and let me know what YOU think it is."

My dear friends! This photograph was taken by an Israeli Lieutenant Colonel who is a close friend, he was driving today by a sensitive installation in Southern Israel when he photographed this strange looking object simply hanging in the sky then heSays it simply shot away!… pic.twitter.com/wtOaGdpbT3 — Uri Geller (@theurigeller) December 24, 2023

Social media fact checks claim of mysterious UFO in Israel

Users on X were quick to respond to the post, which was also hit with a community note for context. Advertisement

"It's just a streetlight, with the base digitally erased," the community notes post read.

Other posts indicated that the UFO was almost identical to the nearby lampposts, with some suggesting it was made with a panoramic image.

Geller, however, is aware of the issues with the photo, telling The Jerusalem Post that he "found the photo strange myself, almost like it was two photos put together."

He continued: "I'm asking people to tell me their opinion, to tell me what they think it is."

What’s going on here???? — Uri Geller (@theurigeller) December 24, 2023

Geller further elaborated on a follow-up post he made, which highlighted two sections of the photo that seem distorted.

"What's going on here????" Geller wrote on X.

Regarding the photo's authenticity, Geller says he was skeptical, but that the senior IDF officer who took it insisted it was legitimate.

"I found it very strange, it was definitely manipulated by something," Geller said, adding that he didn't think anyone in Israel would have time to photoshop anything due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. "I, personally, do not think it's a lamppost. Something happened to this photo, and that's what I find bizarre."