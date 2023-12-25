Thousands of young Diaspora Jews to volunteer in Israel

Some 2,000 young Jews from around the world are expected to arrive in Israel to assist in the war effort. This initiative is supported by the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry and Mosaic United.

As part of the Shalom Corps project of Mosaic United, in collaboration with Taglit-Birthright Israel, thousands of Jews aged 18 to 40 from around the world will come to Israel for two-week volunteering missions, according to a joint statement on behalf of the organizations.

According to the statement, participants will volunteer in a variety of different projects such as agricultural work and providing packages to those in need, in partnership with Israeli organizations like Leket Israel and HaShomer HaChadash. Birthright Israel will provide participants with accommodation including safe rooms, food, and connection with Israeli peers throughout the program.

About 350 volunteers have already arrived in Israel as part of the project.

Diaspora Jews showing solidarity with Israel

Avi Cohen-Skali, director general of the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry said in the statement: "In the midst of the most just war since the establishment of our state, Diaspora Jews are showing extraordinary solidarity towards the State of Israel. Young Jews, connected in their hearts and souls to the citizens of Israel, will come to assist in civilian supportive efforts, and I have no doubt that they will make a significant contribution to victory. With God's help, we will win together." CENTRAL DISTRICT student volunteers pick cauliflower for farmers needing assistance. (credit: EDUCATION MINISTRY)

Meir Holtz, CEO of Mosaic United added: "The volunteer program will assist communities and individuals in rehabilitation, alongside strengthening the bonds of thousands of young Jews from around the world with each other, with the Jewish people, and with the State of Israel."

The program is open to young Jews, including graduates of Taglit-Birthright Israel. According to the statement, the participation in this program does not affect future eligibility to participate in Taglit-Birthright Israel trips.

Gidi Mark, CEO of Taglit-Birthright Israel: "The response to the program is great, with more than 3,300 people already expressing interest."