Israeli diplomat's son beaten in Florida jail in dispute about sausage ingredients

Avraham Gil, the son of the Israeli consul in Miami, was beaten up in a Florida jail during a dispute with a fellow inmate over the ingredients of a sausage, according to Israeli media.

Gil, 19, is in jail on charges of assaulting a police officer after allegedly running over a police official with a motorbike earlier this week.

Gil's father is Eli Gil, Consul for Administration for Miami, the elder Gil has been a veteran diplomat serving for over thirty years across the world.

Gil was accused of running over a police officer after being signaled to stop in January in the city of Sunny Isles Beach north of Miami. He was accused of resisting arrest and intentionally running over the police officer during the stop, according to the indictment. The officer received "incapacitating" injuries to his leg, before dragging Gil off his motorcycle and arresting him, local news reported.

Police also said his motorcycle did not have a license plate and that Gil was driving without a valid license. Sunny Isles Beach skyline from the west side of the city, taken in 2015. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Gil is not eligible for diplomatic immunity stemming from his father's position as a diplomat. He had been released to house arrest but was brought back to update his picture, which is when the sausage incident occurred.

The sausage incident

Gil allegedly got into an argument with another inmate Blake Elvis Ermus, 32, which The New York Post described as a "bizarre discussion" over the ingredients of the sausages.

Gil "was having a conversation with the defendant (Ermus) about the ingredients of the sausages. At some point, the defendant approached the victim and punched him multiple times," an incident report obtained by a local news network.

Ermus is currently being held on domestic battery charges and has been charged with felony battery charges for the attack.