Miami roommates chilled by finger sticking out of bathroom wall

Roommates' encounter reveals a kidnapped person's plea for help, unraveling a twisted tale of drug-induced hallucinations and illegal activities.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 13:38
(photo credit: TikTok/ Elportu)

In a horrifying turn of events, two roommates in Miami's Brickell neighborhood found themselves face-to-face with a living person's finger sticking out of their bathroom wall, shattering their sense of tranquility. The unnerving sounds emanating from within the bathroom prompted their curiosity, leading to an unforgettable and chilling experience.

Anthony Valdez, one of the roommates, recalled the unsettling incident to NBC Miami, describing the moment they discovered the finger protruding from the wall. The initial assumption of a prank quickly dissipated as they realized the finger belonged to someone in desperate need of help. Johnny, the other roommate, instinctively filmed the unfolding events, capturing the chilling encounter on TikTok, where it quickly gained viral attention.

As the door swung open, the roommates were met with a distressing sight—an individual's finger reaching through the wall, accompanied by pleas for assistance. The person claimed to have been kidnapped, intensifying the roommates' alarm. Adding to the eerie atmosphere, a conspicuous hole above the towel rack served as a haunting reminder of the unfolding ordeal.

Compounding their unease, the roommates also noticed suspicious activity taking place outside their building: A motorcyclist repeatedly entering and exiting the premises, accompanied by a wig-wearing woman, raised their suspicions further. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the roommates promptly contacted the authorities, summoning the Miami police to the scene.

Credit - TikTok/ Elportu

Kidnapee was just neighbor on drugs

Initially treating the incident as a possible kidnapping, the police launched a thorough investigation, unearthing a startling truth. Contrary to initial suspicions, the individual claiming to be abducted turned out to be a neighbor from a nearby apartment, under the influence of drugs.

Upon entering the apartment, the police encountered a group of eight individuals exhibiting signs of substance intoxication. Further revelations revealed that the "abducted" person had fabricated the story under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs. Miami Police Public Information Officer Mike Vega shed light on the situation, explaining that the individual's drug-induced hallucinations led to the creation of the distressing narrative.

Delving deeper into the building's tenants, authorities discovered that the apartment was operating as an "illegal vacation rental." This discovery added another layer to the unsettling events, raising questions about the illegal activities taking place within the complex.

While the punctured wall has been repaired, Johnny, one of the roommates, expressed concerns about his safety, having received threats in the aftermath of the incident. The legal ramifications for the intruder remain uncertain as the investigation continues, as reported by NBC6.



