Nationwide treasure hunt goes viral on Israeli social media

A couple from Israel has initiated a unique venture, stashing money across the country and sharing cryptic clues on their social media platform, as reported by Kan 11 on Saturday.

Over the past fortnight, the couple, who manage the "Cash Catch Israel" page, have garnered significant attention by concealing cash in various locations and providing hints to their followers. In an interview with Kan 11, the couple elaborated on the motivation behind their unconventional project.

As part of their strategy, they photograph the hiding spots before sharing them with their audience. Since the inception of their social media accounts, approximately 1,500 shekels has been discovered across Israel, with a notable concentration in central Israel and Tel Aviv.

Though the couple opted to remain anonymous when approached by Kan 11, they disclosed “the distribution of money is, among other things, due to the promotion of business collaborations on the page.” New Israeli Shekel banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

The page's owner stated, “Our goal is to reach 100,000 followers. There is a story here, it’s a social experiment, since people spend their whole lives garnering sponsoring promotions to gain an audience and become content creators. Currently, we've allocated around 1,500 shekels for this endeavor," as reported by Kan 11.

Growing social media attention

The page has already gained considerable media coverage, amassing 16,000 followers on Instagram and 9,000 on TikTok within a mere two weeks.

According to one of the interviewees, the initiative began as a challenge between him and his partner. He believed that he could accumulate a substantial social media following and transition into a content creator overnight, to which his partner expressed skepticism.

Although they presently wish to remain anonymous, the couple hinted that their identities might be disclosed once the page reaches 40,000 followers, as suggested by the page's operator.