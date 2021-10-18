Australia's Scott Morrison boasts overtaking Israel's vaccination rate

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison boasted on Monday that Australia has supposedly overtaken Israel per capita on how much of the population has received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

"Australia has overtaken Israel on first doses of a COVID vaccine - having already overtaken the US and Germany," Morrison wrote on his Facebook page, "and we’re continuing to move up the board."

According to his post, 70.63% of Australia's population has received the first dose, compared to 70.56% of Israel's population.

He continued to explain that "Restrictions have also been eased further today in NSW and Victoria ends its lockdown this Thursday. Summer in Australia is looking good as we move further towards safely reopening and giving Australians their lives back."

"More than 68% of all Australians aged 16+ are now fully vaccinated, which is up from 55% just over two weeks ago. We’re just over 2.4 million jabs away from our 80% target in the National Plan. Let’s bring it home, Australia!" he concluded.

It was reported last January that Israel had led the world in vaccine distribution , whose success could possibly be attributed to its universal healthcare, communication and technology.

As of Monday, over 6.2 million Israelis have received the first dose, with 5.7 million receiving the second dose and over 3.8 million receiving the third.

On Wednesday, Morrison endorsed the IHRA definition of antisemitism, making Australia the 30th country to do so, stating that "antisemitism has no place in Australia – it has no place anywhere in the world."

