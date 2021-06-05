Lil Yachty, Bhad Bhabie invest in Jewish dating app

The pair have recently launched a fund together called Scoop Investments alongside their manager Adam Kluger, a music manager for big names in the industry who has worked in the past with Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Eminem. The investment fund was initially launched with the sole purpose of investing in Lox Club after Kluger got Bhabie and Yachty excited over the app.

The app describes itself as an online reincarnation of a Jewish speakeasy created in the 1920's in New York City, which was hidden behind the front of a delicatessen.

The app describes itself as being a "private, membership-based dating app for Jews with ridiculously high standards" that "started as a half-joke."

"The Lox Club is like a deli; it’s culturally Jewish, but you don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy it," the app's creators wrote. "That said, my grandmom wants me to meet a nice Jewish girl."

The system works with real matchmakers rather than algorithms, as common apps such as OKCupid and Tinder do.

Kluger told Rolling Stone that "J-Date screams desperation, J-Swipe is just a piece of shit."

He continued, "I was just so surprised at how cool it was. Yachty and Bhabie saw the passion when I was talking about it and everyone started asking me questions. Eventually I said we should come together and do it as a group."