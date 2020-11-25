Owner Brendan Ring shared the story on the restaurant's Facebook page.

After handing over his credit card slip, the customer told Ring to share the tip amongst the wait staff, which consisted of four people.

Incredulous after seeing the tip amount, Ring ran after the man, who had already exited the restaurant.

"No mistake, we will see you when you re-open!," the man reportedly responded.

Ring called the "incredibly kind and grand gesture" unbelievable, but "symbolic of the kind of quality folks we have known at Nighttown all these years."

