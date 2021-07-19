Michelangelo's possible fingerprint found on 500-year-old statue

Experts at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London believe they have found one of Michelangelo's fingerprints on a small wax statue, CNN reported on Friday.

The figurine was a smaller version of a larger unfinished marble statue, which was meant for Pope Julius II's tomb and was one of more than 40 life-size figures that were intended to be placed in the pope's tomb. Michelangelo did not complete the work as the plans for the tomb were "greatly reduced," the V&A wrote.

The statue, titled "A Slave", depicts a naked figure with its arm thrown across its face.

"It is an exciting prospect that one of Michelangelo's prints could have survived in the wax," Peta Motture, a senior curator at the V&A, told the BBC. "Such marks would suggest the physical presence of the creative process of an artist."

This figurine is special because Michelangelo was known to destroy his preparatory figurines, so this one is a rare case which can offer some insight into the artist 's process.

The unfinished marble counterpart of the figurine is housed in the Accademia Gallery in Florence and is different in some ways to the wax figure, suggesting that Michelangelo "refined the design at a later stage," the V&A wrote.

According to the CNN report, the figurine will be featured on Tuesday's episode of the BBC documentary Secrets of the Museum, which follows specialists working at the V&A.