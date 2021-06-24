Police fines driver who tried to pass corpse as passenger for HOV lane

police officer pulled him over and had to explain to him why a dead body doesn't count as the second passenger required to drive in the lane.

The driver claimed that the dead person was in fact a passenger, at least for legal purposes.

"I was driving with another passenger, however he was dead," the driver told the policeman. "The law doesn't specify whether [the passenger] must be dead or alive, therefore I don't see justification for this ticket."

The driver had a permit to transport dead bodies for purification and burial, which is what he was doing.

The driver has 90 days, until September 19, to pay the fine. If he doesn't it will increase to 750 shekels. The driver may choose to appeal the fine and explain to the court why a dead person is, in fact, a passenger.

