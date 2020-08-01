Three suspects arrested for spraying protesters with water

Police arrested three suspects for allegedly spraying protesters with water near Sderot, the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit said Saturday.





According to police, three people in their twenties drove past a group protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an intersection on Highway 34, spraying them with water.





The vehicle was stopped at an intersection in the Gaza border community of Shaar Hanegev, according to police. The suspects, who are residents of Beersheba, were taken in for questioning in Sderot.



