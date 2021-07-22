UK sanctions Equatorial Guinea VP who bought Michael Jackson 'Bad' glove

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced new sanctions against Teodoro Obiang Mangue , vice president of Equatorial Guinea, for his misappropriation of state funds.

Britain said Obiang had participated in "corrupt contracting arrangements and soliciting bribes, to fund a lavish lifestyle inconsistent with his official salary as a government minister."

Britain said he had bought a $100 million mansion in Paris, a $38 million private jet, a luxury yacht, dozens of luxury vehicles including Ferraris, Bentleys and Aston Martins.

Britain's foreign ministry said he also bought "a collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia including a $275,000 crystal-covered glove that Jackson wore on his 'Bad' tour."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Britain sanctioned four other people - Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei from Zimbabwe, Alex Nain Saab Morán and Alvaro Enrique Pulido Vargas from Venezuela and Nawfal Hammadi al-Sultan from Iraq.