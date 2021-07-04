Uri Geller to 'Post': I saw aliens with NASA, helped UK win in Euro 2020

And, according to him, that even includes aliens and Nazis.

Geller has been in headlines recently for his role in helping England at soccer in the Euro 2020 games, having given a detailed interview to the Jewish Telegraph newspaper about helping England beat German with his supernatural powers, and having predicted England’s victory against Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

His powers have seen him claim to have done everything from move spoons to help Boris Johnson get elected and even help dislodge the Ever Given from the Suez Canal. But they also may have given him a close encounter of the third kind.

His experience with the supernatural dates back to his life as a young child in Tel Aviv.

“I was around five when I saw a sphere of light floating on Rothschild Boulevard,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “An air force officer actually corroborated the story years later.”

This was not the last time Geller encountered something he claimed was from another planet.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Years later, Geller would serve in the IDF as a paratrooper. After fighting in the Six Day War and getting wounded on French Hill during the battle for Jerusalem, Geller’s next career was as a male model. But after impressing the photographers by showing his abilities bending spoons , he soon got invited to parties.

“People wanted to show what I could do to their friends,” he explained. “Over time, the house parties became more prestigious, even including generals. And then, I went to one when Golda Meir was there.”

Geller showed off his abilities to the then-prime minister, having her draw something in the bathroom. Despite Meir claiming nobody could read her mind, he made the exact same drawing.

“The next day, Meir was on the radio and she was asked what she thought of the future,” he recounted. “She said, ‘don’t ask me, ask Uri Geller.’ And from there, everything started.”

From there, Geller’s popularity skyrocketed, including his famous period being studied by US intelligence in the early 1970s, when they concluded that he had “demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner,” as was noted in declassified CIA documents , and was the focus of scientific studies.

This and his professed career are widely known and have been the subject of many books and documentaries, those on his side and those claiming to have debunked his feats.

A NASA flyer regarding a colloquium given by Geller on March 18, 1974 (SHIPI SHTRANG). But not as well known are his claims of working with NASA.

During this time, Geller met and befriended Edgar Mitchell, a NASA astronaut who landed on the moon as part of the Apollo 14 mission, an acquaintance that was documented by Mitchell as well before his death in 2016. And it was during this friendship that Mitchell asked him to meet with Wehrner von Braun.

“Von Braun was a Nazi, the father of rockets, they called him. He made the V2 rockets,” Geller told the Post. “Kennedy had argued to bring him to the US so they could use his mind. I was hesitant to meet with him at first. I mean, how could I? A Jewish Israeli who had family murdered in the Holocaust? But eventually, my curiosity overcame my emotions.”

Geller and his best friend and now brother-in-law Shipi Shtrang traveled to the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. While there, Geller had given Shtrang his German Lennox spy camera, which he claimed to have used while working for the CIA.

With this camera, Shtrang took pictures of Geller, Mitchell, von Braun and more.

Von Braun didn’t want to believe him at first.

“He said he heard about my powers and told me if he took his wedding ring off his finger and put it in the palm of his hand I'd be able to bend it while it’s there, he’d believe me,” Geller recounted. “And I did. Completely.”

After this, Geller was shown into von Braun’s office and was given a piece of metal from a safe.

“It was breathing, three dimensional and a color I had never seen before, but it was metal,” he explained. “I put my hand on it and I realized right away that it wasn’t from this planet. Von Braun said I was right, and that it was from a crashed UFO.”

Geller never learned where the UFO was from, though he said he had suspicions about Area 51.

After that, Von Braun took him to an unmarked building on the site and led him down three flights of stairs. After putting on protective lab equipment similar to what is used in Antarctica, they went inside a special refrigerated room.

“This, though, is my red line,” he explained. “I can’t tell you what I saw there. But use your imagination. What could they have been refrigerating?”

He elaborated his experience with UFOs and that he had always believed in them, ever since his encounter as a boy in Tel Aviv. But he maintains that more people know about it, that a select group of powerful people like Benjamin Netanyahu, Barack Obama and Donald Trump have far more knowledge of aliens than they are letting on.

Aliens and UFOs have been a subject of considerable interest for decades, but interest has skyrocketed in recent months, following the publication of the long-awaited UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon) report by the Pentagon and claims made by former Israeli Space Agency head Haim Eshed of the existence of a “Galactic Federation.”

However, many mainstream experts disagree with these notions, and are just as quick to call Geller a hoax. But just as many people fully believe in him. These include some big names like CIA scientists, astronauts and even politicians, notably Netanyahu.

“I’ve known Bibi for 50 years, since he was Sayeret Matkal,” Geller recalled.

The former Israeli prime minister once famously recounted in a documentary an example of Geller’s power, how he bent the spoons on every table in a restaurant when they went out to eat.

Another person who evidently placed a lot of stock in Geller’s claims was Israel’s fourth president Ephraim Katzir, who was also a Harvard biophysicist and helped found the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot.

In a finding first revealed by Geller to the Post, Katzir had actually compiled a dossier on the Israeli mystic, complete with analyses and newspaper clippings. The file was put in the public domain, and can be viewed online here

In addition, the CIA had a much larger file, which Geller later obtained, and which is on display in his Jaffa museum.

Indeed, no matter his claims, Geller has always had his supporters, and this ranges from scientists and magicians to ordinary people, including some of the many in England Saturday night as England beat Ukraine 4-0 in the Euro2020 quarterfinals, just as Geller promised would happen. “Thank you, Uri Geller!” many had shouted, with some on Twitter calling for him to be knighted.

But despite helping England win, Geller has never given his support to Israeli sports.

As for why? He claims the answer is simple: Nobody ever asks.

“In England, the media, the teams, the players - they ask for my help,” Geller explained. “In Israel, no one has ever asked for help.” He reasons it has to do with the ego of coaches, who don’t want to admit to getting help from him. “It’s their loss,” he said. “I won’t do anything without being asked.”

Geller’s whole career has often been people asking him, he claims. He never sought out opportunity, but it always came to him and he capitalized on it.

“I’m a natural born showman and PR man. I have no managers or spokespeople. I know how to go with the flow and appeal to tabloids and government and scientists,” he explained. “I can rock the boat and be successful with it. I'm nice. I’m open and down to earth. I’m Israeli, I’m a sabra and I have chutzpah.”

And with a career spanning five decades and feats famous throughout the world, no one can deny that, believe in him or not, Uri Geller never fails to stay relevant, even, or rather, especially, when he is controversial.

“Oscar Wilde said it best,” he said, quoting a line from The Picture of Dorian Grey. “There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.”

With a career spanning over 50 years, Israeli mystic Uri Geller has seen almost everything, from famous figures to historic events.