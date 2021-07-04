The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

Uri Geller to 'Post': I saw aliens with NASA, helped UK win in Euro 2020

Uri Geller, in headlines recently for his role in helping England at soccer in the Euro 2020 games, shares details of his work with NASA.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 4, 2021 10:33
Geller allegedly conducting secret tests with the CIA. (photo credit: SHIPI SHTRANG)
Geller allegedly conducting secret tests with the CIA.
(photo credit: SHIPI SHTRANG)
With a career spanning over 50 years, Israeli mystic Uri Geller has seen almost everything, from famous figures to historic events.
And, according to him, that even includes aliens and Nazis.
Geller has been in headlines recently for his role in helping England at soccer in the Euro 2020 games, having given a detailed interview to the Jewish Telegraph newspaper about helping England beat German with his supernatural powers, and having predicted England’s victory against Ukraine in the quarter-finals. 
His powers have seen him claim to have done everything from move spoons to help Boris Johnson get elected and even help dislodge the Ever Given from the Suez Canal. But they also may have given him a close encounter of the third kind.
His experience with the supernatural dates back to his life as a young child in Tel Aviv.
“I was around five when I saw a sphere of light floating on Rothschild Boulevard,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “An air force officer actually corroborated the story years later.”
This was not the last time Geller encountered something he claimed was from another planet. 
Years later, Geller would serve in the IDF as a paratrooper. After fighting in the Six Day War and getting wounded on French Hill during the battle for Jerusalem, Geller’s next career was as a male model. But after impressing the photographers by showing his abilities bending spoons, he soon got invited to parties.
“People wanted to show what I could do to their friends,” he explained. “Over time, the house parties became more prestigious, even including generals. And then, I went to one when Golda Meir was there.”
Geller showed off his abilities to the then-prime minister, having her draw something in the bathroom. Despite Meir claiming nobody could read her mind, he made the exact same drawing.
“The next day, Meir was on the radio and she was asked what she thought of the future,” he recounted. “She said, ‘don’t ask me, ask Uri Geller.’ And from there, everything started.”
From there, Geller’s popularity skyrocketed, including his famous period being studied by US intelligence in the early 1970s, when they concluded that he had “demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner,” as was noted in declassified CIA documents, and was the focus of scientific studies.
This and his professed career are widely known and have been the subject of many books and documentaries, those on his side and those claiming to have debunked his feats. 
But not as well known are his claims of working with NASA.
A NASA flyer regarding a colloquium given by Geller on March 18, 1974 (SHIPI SHTRANG).A NASA flyer regarding a colloquium given by Geller on March 18, 1974 (SHIPI SHTRANG).
During this time, Geller met and befriended Edgar Mitchell, a NASA astronaut who landed on the moon as part of the Apollo 14 mission, an acquaintance that was documented by Mitchell as well before his death in 2016. And it was during this friendship that Mitchell asked him to meet with Wehrner von Braun.
“Von Braun was a Nazi, the father of rockets, they called him. He made the V2 rockets,” Geller told the Post. “Kennedy had argued to bring him to the US so they could use his mind. I was hesitant to meet with him at first. I mean, how could I? A Jewish Israeli who had family murdered in the Holocaust? But eventually, my curiosity overcame my emotions.”
Geller and his best friend and now brother-in-law Shipi Shtrang traveled to the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. While there, Geller had given Shtrang his German Lennox spy camera, which he claimed to have used while working for the CIA. 
With this camera, Shtrang took pictures of Geller, Mitchell, von Braun and more.
Von Braun didn’t want to believe him at first.
“He said he heard about my powers and told me if he took his wedding ring off his finger and put it in the palm of his hand I'd be able to bend it while it’s there, he’d believe me,” Geller recounted. “And I did. Completely.”
After this, Geller was shown into von Braun’s office and was given a piece of metal from a safe.
“It was breathing, three dimensional and a color I had never seen before, but it was metal,” he explained. “I put my hand on it and I realized right away that it wasn’t from this planet. Von Braun said I was right, and that it was from a crashed UFO.”
Geller never learned where the UFO was from, though he said he had suspicions about Area 51. 
After that, Von Braun took him to an unmarked building on the site and led him down three flights of stairs. After putting on protective lab equipment similar to what is used in Antarctica, they went inside a special refrigerated room.
“This, though, is my red line,” he explained. “I can’t tell you what I saw there. But use your imagination. What could they have been refrigerating?”
He elaborated his experience with UFOs and that he had always believed in them, ever since his encounter as a boy in Tel Aviv. But he maintains that more people know about it, that a select group of powerful people like Benjamin Netanyahu, Barack Obama and Donald Trump have far more knowledge of aliens than they are letting on.
Aliens and UFOs have been a subject of considerable interest for decades, but interest has skyrocketed in recent months, following the publication of the long-awaited UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon) report by the Pentagon and claims made by former Israeli Space Agency head Haim Eshed of the existence of a “Galactic Federation.” 
However, many mainstream experts disagree with these notions, and are just as quick to call Geller a hoax. But just as many people fully believe in him. These include some big names like CIA scientists, astronauts and even politicians, notably Netanyahu.
“I’ve known Bibi for 50 years, since he was Sayeret Matkal,” Geller recalled. 
The former Israeli prime minister once famously recounted in a documentary an example of Geller’s power, how he bent the spoons on every table in a restaurant when they went out to eat.
Another person who evidently placed a lot of stock in Geller’s claims was Israel’s fourth president Ephraim Katzir, who was also a Harvard biophysicist and helped found the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot.
In a finding first revealed by Geller to the Post, Katzir had actually compiled a dossier on the Israeli mystic, complete with analyses and newspaper clippings. The file was put in the public domain, and can be viewed online here.
In addition, the CIA had a much larger file, which Geller later obtained, and which is on display in his Jaffa museum. 
Indeed, no matter his claims, Geller has always had his supporters, and this ranges from scientists and magicians to ordinary people, including some of the many in England Saturday night as England beat Ukraine 4-0 in the Euro2020 quarterfinals, just as Geller promised would happen. “Thank you, Uri Geller!” many had shouted, with some on Twitter calling for him to be knighted.
But despite helping England win, Geller has never given his support to Israeli sports.
As for why? He claims the answer is simple: Nobody ever asks.
“In England, the media, the teams, the players - they ask for my help,” Geller explained. “In Israel, no one has ever asked for help.” He reasons it has to do with the ego of coaches, who don’t want to admit to getting help from him. “It’s their loss,” he said. “I won’t do anything without being asked.”
Geller’s whole career has often been people asking him, he claims. He never sought out opportunity, but it always came to him and he capitalized on it.
“I’m a natural born showman and PR man. I have no managers or spokespeople. I know how to go with the flow and appeal to tabloids and government and scientists,” he explained. “I can rock the boat and be successful with it. I'm nice. I’m open and down to earth. I’m Israeli, I’m a sabra and I have chutzpah.”
And with a career spanning five decades and feats famous throughout the world, no one can deny that, believe in him or not, Uri Geller never fails to stay relevant, even, or rather, especially, when he is controversial.
“Oscar Wilde said it best,” he said, quoting a line from The Picture of Dorian Grey. “There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.”


Tags Nazis nazi NASA Uri Geller Alien
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Army Radio shouldn't shut down, but serves no military purpose- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by