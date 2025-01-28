German engineer sets record, living 121 days in an undersea capsule off Panama's coast.

German aerospace engineer and co-founder of Ocean Builders, Rüdiger Koch, set a new Guinness World Record by living underwater for nearly 121 days in a submerged capsule off the coast of Panama. According to the International Business Times, Koch, 59, remained underwater without depressurization, breaking the previous record of 100 days held by American Joseph Dituri.

Upon surfacing, Koch was greeted by Guinness World Records adjudicator Susana Reyes. "This record is definitely one of the most astonishing records," said Reyes, according to Agence France-Presse. Achieving it required "a great effort," she added.

The capsule, known as the SeaPod Alpha Deep, where Koch lived for the last four months, was equipped with basic amenities: a bed, portable toilet, two televisions, a computer with internet access via satellite, and an exercise bike. However, as reported by La Repubblica, there were no shower facilities.

Koch maintained a routine that included exercise and internet browsing. He hosted visitors, including family, a doctor, and journalists, through a spiral tube connected to the surface, according to Alwasat News. Food was delivered to him through this tube, and in case of necessity, he could reach the above-water room by climbing a narrow staircase, as noted by Il Giornale.

During his stay, Koch was monitored 24/7 by four cameras and a team of witnesses to ensure his health, document his daily life, and confirm that he did not surface during his record attempt. The International Business Times reported that this constant observation was one of the challenges.

The SeaPod Alpha Deep had circular windows providing a 360-degree view, allowing Koch to experience breathtaking views of bioluminescent marine life. "It's beautiful when things calm down and it gets dark and the sea shines," said Koch about the view through the portholes, according to Sky News. "Down here it's much quieter; it's not like life in the city. What you hear are the waves and the faint sound of the fish," he added.

Despite the confined space and lack of amenities, Koch found solace in observing marine life. He even kept a copy of his favorite book, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne, on his bedside table to keep him inspired.

Living underwater was not without its challenges. "You must not have claustrophobia here," said Koch, as mentioned by Die Zeit. He worked "like in a home office" and washed himself only with washcloths, since the capsule was not equipped with tools for bathing. "The bathroom feels like it's from the 19th century," he joked in a video interview with the German Press Agency, according to Die Zeit.

Koch's mission aimed to raise awareness for marine conservation while pushing the limits of human adaptability. "What we are trying to do here is to prove that the seas are actually a viable environment for human expansion," he stated, according to the International Business Times. He hopes that his experience will change the way people think about human life and where we can settle, even permanently.

Upon returning to land, Koch celebrated by opening a champagne bottle and smoking a cigar before diving into the Caribbean Sea, where he was eventually picked up by a boat, reported Libertatea. He was warmly welcomed and taken ashore for a celebration party, with lionfish served to celebrate his return. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Koch expressed mixed feelings about leaving the underwater habitat. "It's like waking up from a dream," he said at the ceremony, as reported by Die Zeit. "It was an amazing adventure and now that it's over, I feel a sense of regret for leaving the capsule. I really enjoyed the time I spent in it," he said.

Koch's success builds on the achievements of previous record-holder Joseph Dituri, who spent 100 days underwater in 2023.

Looking ahead, Koch expressed his commitment to returning to the underwater environment. "After the celebration, I will come back here. I will not stay away for long," he said, according to Die Zeit.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.