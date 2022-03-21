The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Medicine provides hope without boundaries or borders - opinion

During the past few weeks, we have brought the wonders of the Start-up Nation to Moldova, where dozens of pregnant refugees from Ukraine have been treated.

By YOEL HAR-EVEN
Published: MARCH 21, 2022 21:28
STAFF WORK on setting up the field hospital in Ukraine. (photo credit: HOSPITAL STAFF/FOREIGN MINISTRY)
STAFF WORK on setting up the field hospital in Ukraine.
(photo credit: HOSPITAL STAFF/FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Nearly 77 years ago, after World War II and the Holocaust had engulfed all of Europe, my grandparents, who experienced the evils of war first-hand, left Ukraine barefoot, carrying all of their possessions in their hands.

This week – with the country once again mired in the horrors of war – I myself will head back to Ukraine to head the State of Israel’s civilian field hospital team, led by Sheba Medical Center and organized along with Israel’s Foreign and Health ministries, and other hospitals and medical institutions from across the country.

Like many in the delegation, I will return to the land of my grandparents and ancestors, where my mother was also born, to offer a people in dire need of help the small assistance I can – as a Jew, as an Israeli, and primarily, as a medical professional.

I grew up with the awareness that my Jewish family, my people, suffered at the hands of the worst evil imaginable to man. Chased from their homes, rounded up and killed; in many cases, with the blessing and even participation of their neighbors. Despite this, we must commit to never again allowing another people, any people, to face destruction on their own.

That sense of responsibility was drilled into me from a young age, not only as a Jew, but also as an Israeli. In many ways, Israel, and I, have been preparing for this mission for a long time. Throughout my 26-year service in the army, I had the honor of joining and helping lead many of Israel’s previous humanitarian missions to war zones (in Rwanda and the Balkans) and natural disasters (in India and Nepal). 

Trucks carrying equipment for Israeli field hospital in Ukraine (credit: Construction team for Kohav Meir hospital)Trucks carrying equipment for Israeli field hospital in Ukraine (credit: Construction team for Kohav Meir hospital)

Setting up a field hospital is no easy task. But with agility, dedication and professionalism, Israel has honed its skills in providing the highest level of medical care in the toughest of places. It is ready to do so again in Ukraine. Israeli civilians, leaving the comfort of their own homes, will be helping others being forced to flee from theirs.

While my heritage and citizenship have played a role, the brazen determination to help those in need comes, more than anything, from my oath to do “all that is required for the benefit of the sick.” As a health professional, I have committed myself to provide care where others cannot.

During the past few weeks, we have brought the wonders of the Start-up Nation to Moldova, where dozens of pregnant refugees from Ukraine have been treated with tele-health technologies from our Sheba Beyond virtual hospital. We are now taking that same vision into Ukraine.

In the 2020 book, Field Hospitals: A Comprehensive Guide to Preparation and Operation, to which I had the pleasure of contributing, I explained that a clear vision of why the team is there is the driving force behind a successful field hospital. 

“The clearer the vision is, the stronger the values are, and the more they are shared, the more it will be understood that the numbers are not the only thing that counts, but rather the value of saving lives and the role of bringing hope,” I wrote.

We go knowing that we, unfortunately, cannot help everyone. Indeed, we can only help a tiny fraction of those in need. This terrible war will take countless more lives than we will ever be able to save. But as the Jewish sages write in Ethics of the Fathers, “It is not incumbent upon you to finish the task, but neither are you free to absolve yourself from it.”

Medicine provides hope without boundaries or borders. With the memory of my grandparents in my mind, I’m heading to Ukraine to do just that.

The writer is director of Sheba Global.



Tags Holocaust medicine start up nation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by