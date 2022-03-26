The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Children of the Holocaust: The last remnant - opinion

Elie Wiesel's death in July 2016 is the beginning of the end of the eyewitnesses to the horrors of the Holocaust

By ELI KAVON
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 15:53
ELIE WIESEL speaks at the first ‘Facing Tomorrow’ Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem, 2008 (photo credit: ANNA KAPLAN/FLASH90)
ELIE WIESEL speaks at the first ‘Facing Tomorrow’ Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem, 2008
(photo credit: ANNA KAPLAN/FLASH90)

With the death of Elie Wiesel in July 2016, the world lost one of the greatest defenders of human rights, a superior writer, Nobel Laureate and a voice of utmost clarity as a survivor of the Holocaust. Wiesel was a young man when the Germans deported him to Auschwitz from Hungary. His death marked a great loss to humanity and to the Jewish people.

But Wiesel’s death also is a watershed in the community of survivors of the Shoah. Hitler’s genocide of European Jewry was successful, for the most part. The Germans murdered two out of three European Jews in World War II. Most tragic was the Nazi extermination of one-and-a-half million Jewish children under the age of 12.

The Holocaust wiped out a generation that was just emerging, a generation that could have enriched the Jews of Europe in many different ways. The children were the most vulnerable.

Those who survived – like Wiesel – did so by relying on sheer gut and the will to live. In many cases, luck played a factor. The Jews who survived the Shoah were the remnant of the worst persecution in Jewish history. The adults who fought to live and rebuilt their lives after the genocide are gone. They died with the passage of time. The children of the Holocaust are the last remnant.

Elie Wiesel’s death is the beginning of the end of the eyewitnesses to the horror. In a decade, the Shoah will pass into the realm of recorded History. It is critical that we never forget the accounts of the survivors, especially in a world where anti-Semites deny the genocide or deem it a hoax.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Elie Wiesel participates in a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill in 2015 (credit: GARY CAMERON/REUTERS)Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Elie Wiesel participates in a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill in 2015 (credit: GARY CAMERON/REUTERS)

Joel Poremba’s father, Nathan, was younger than Wiesel by two years. (Nathan was born in Poland in 1930.) Yet, his story, like that of Wiesel, is harrowing. In Joel’s recent account of his father’s tale of survival, My Name is Staszek Surdel, he writes that his book “is the story of a small Polish Jewish boy brutally uprooted from his home, terrorized and torn away from his family, Jewish life and Jewish identity. His was an experience marked by the cold-blooded murder of his father and painful separation from his mother, who permitted him to run so that he might be saved, despite her difficult decision to acquiesce to her son’s bold request.”

Nathan Poremba, even before the war, lived in a Poland where Jew-hatred was rampant. Nathan’s father, Joseph, was a hero in his son’s eyes, a Jew who stood up to Polish antisemites and even earned the respect of Jew haters. Nathan witnessed a Pole betray his father to the Nazis in World War II. His father, as one of the Jewish leaders of the community, was executed.

Nathan refused to wear the Star of David armband, even at a young age. Following a period of wandering with his sister, Fela, when they had to leave his mother and other siblings behind, a Polish priest provided false identity papers for payment.

Now, Nathan Poremba was Staszek Surdel and he was forced to work long hours on a farm in the Polish countryside. He could no longer be Nathan Poremba and, after a short time, he adopted his new identity as a Polish Catholic.

He survived the war on the farm and was later reunited with Fela after liberation. The Nazis murdered the other members of the family. Joel recounts his father’s story of a less than welcome reception back in his Polish hometown.

Joel Poremba was inspired to write his father’s story after a visit to Israel that impacted the author greatly. His father was mostly silent for many years about his wartime experiences. Yet, Nathan did recount his story to the Shoah Foundation.

My Name is Staszek Surdel is an account that deserves to be read; Nathan and Joseph’s defiance is to be admired. The fact that Nathan reclaimed his Jewish identity and went on to build a family is a story that will long be remembered, even after the last survivor is gone.

The writer is rabbi of Congregation Anshei Sholom in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors Judaism elie wiesel diaspora jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by