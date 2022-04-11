The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel, Ukrainian refugees: Saving 1 life is saving the world - opinion

We can never forget that this is about more than numbers, every refugee matters.

By DAN ELBAUM
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 21:58
THE FIRST booth a refugee sees when crossing the Medyka border from Ukraine into Poland. (photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY FOR ISRAEL)
THE FIRST booth a refugee sees when crossing the Medyka border from Ukraine into Poland.
(photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY FOR ISRAEL)

Her name is Bella. She is 87 years old and lived in Odesa, Ukraine. Her first memories were of German bombs destroying her city as she and her family fled east. Now, 80 years later, she again heard the same sounds and once again felt her city shake from bombs. She is a refugee again, but this time her destination is Israel.

Lilli is a doctor with two daughters and a dog. A month ago, as her electricity went out and a bomb destroyed a neighboring building, she had to ask herself a question that Jews have had to ask for centuries: Is it safer to stay in my basement or to flee? She woke up her daughter, packed up the dog and drove for 14 days as her husband stayed behind. She is not sure if she will be able to practice medicine in Israel, but she wants her daughters to grow up in Israel, and the family will be flying there as soon as they can find a crate large enough to hold their dog.

Finally, let me tell you about four-year-old Rina. Rina does not know much about Israel but did say that she likes Israeli chocolate more than Ukrainian chocolate. She was crying so, with her mother’s permission, I taught her how to play Angry Birds on my iPad. She told me that her mother says that she will be safe in Israel, and that nobody will hurt her. I smiled and said a silent prayer that her mother is right.

Belle, Lilli, and Rina are just three of the courageous Jewish refugees whom I met during a whirlwind trip last week to Poland, Hungary and Israel, where I got a firsthand look (along with leaders of the Jewish Federations of North America) at the Jewish Agency for Israel’s rescue and aliyah (immigration to Israel) operations amid the war in Ukraine.

Since the war began, the Jewish Agency has received over 30,000 calls through its emergency hotline for the Ukrainian Jewish community, organized 400 rescue buses out of Ukraine, arranged more than 70 aliyah flights to Israel, and processed more than 10,000 olim (immigrants) from Ukraine and Russia.

REFUGEES ARRIVE at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russia launched its massive military operation against Ukraine in late February. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS) REFUGEES ARRIVE at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russia launched its massive military operation against Ukraine in late February. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

Yet, we can never forget that this is about more than numbers, every refugee matters. The stories of Belle, Lilli and Rina pay eloquent tribute to the Jewish tradition that “whoever saves one life... saves an entire world,” (Mishnah Sanhedrin 4:5).

I stood at the border crossing at Medyka, which stands between Poland and Ukraine. I am told it was a relatively quiet day, but a steady stream of refugees walked through. There I saw something remarkable. When every single Ukrainian refugee crosses the border, the absolute first thing that he or she sees is the Israeli flag.

Think about that for a moment. This is a conflict that has seen five million refugees with only a fraction of them being Jews. To put it mildly, to be a Jew in Ukraine has not always been seen as a badge of honor. Yet, every single person who walked past that booth knew that the Jews of Ukraine have a country and a people who care about their safety. This is not 1942. There is a Jewish state that is there for every one of us, if we need it.

I also had the privilege of visiting The Jewish Agency’s hotel in Warsaw, where so many future olim are staying as they await their flights. Our staff, working closely with the Israeli government, took us through the entire experience of the Ukrainian Jewish refugee – arriving at the hotel, being given your room, interviewing for citizenship, and preparing for life in Israel. I knew beforehand that the olim were almost entirely women, children, and senior citizens, but still could not shake the impression that they could have been any one of us.

These are doctors, lawyers, and students. Many of them speak English. They have smartphones and wear fashionable clothes. And one day, they woke to learn that their country was no longer a safe place for them or their children. Their fathers, brothers, boyfriends and sons are still in Ukraine due to compulsory military service, and they think about them constantly.

If this war is showing the worst of humanity, it is also providing us with real bright lights of human kindness and compassion. It is speaking truth to the wisdom of the sages that every Jew is responsible for one another. Indeed, whoever saves one life saves an entire world.

The writer is head of North America at the Jewish Agency for Israel, and the president and CEO of Jewish Agency International Development.



Tags aliyah Jewish Agency ukraine refugees Jews in Ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by