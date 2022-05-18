The American experience of Jewish pluralism has always been a mere foreign concept to Israelis; as such, for American Jews to attain their desire for their brand of Judaism in Israel, the direction cannot remain a fight for conservative, liberal and reform Judaism to have equal standing in state governance alongside Orthodoxy. The goal shouldn’t be a desire for more liberal Judaism, but rather more Liberalism within the public and political arenas of Israel, at which point Jewish pluralism will be a natural outcome.

One of many issues which have traditionally split Israeli Jews into ideological camps is the relationship between religion and state. Although the manner in which Israeli Jews connect to Judaism differs, the majority find a sense of belonging in their heritage. Yet, most Israeli Jews despise the religious establishment in state governance; most feel that there should be more Jewish education, but less religious coercion. In other words, the power of Judaism should reflect in Israeli society’s knowledge, but far less in political power.

When American Jews say to Israelis, “we need more Jewish pluralism,” Israelis, for the most part, have no clue what they’re on about. To Israelis, Israel is already a pluralistic society. In Israel, you can be a secular Zionist Shabbat driving Jew who goes clubbing in Tel Aviv on a Friday night or you can be a Jew who prays three times a day and believes settling the hills of Judea and Samaria is a fulfillment of religious prophecies spurring on the messianic redemption. Both these Jews are equal standing citizens of Israel.

If Conservative and liberal Judaism remain near foreign concepts to Israelis, the question remains how American Jews could find a home base in Israel for their brand of Judaism?

First, one must recognize that religion is a personal choice and a means of self-expression in the liberal Jewish American perspective. Religious identity in Israel is not a question of personal preference, as it is in the US; instead, it is related to one’s national, ethnic or political identity. Therefore, Israeli Jews believe that in order to achieve a more liberal society, one would need to entirely overthrow religion in state governance.

Liberal American Jews, accustomed to the American tradition of religion in the service of liberal values and progress, believe that the Jewish religion could play a different role in Israel. They are wrong. If an increase in secularism gains political traction in Israel, liberal ideals will also gain traction. A more liberal Israel is more secular and, as a result, more pluralistic. An illiberal Israel has more religion injected into its state governance.

BECAUSE THE goal is more liberal Judaism in the public arena and not more Liberalism, combined with a complete misunderstanding of the role of religion in Israel, American Jews have funneled unlimited money and resources into the least effective strategy possible. They seek legitimacy for their brand of Judaism from the same authorities who had been given exclusive power over these subjects by the State. The Rabbinate will never relinquish its jurisdiction. In the history of monopolies, no monopoly has ever willingly surrendered, thrown in the towel, or decided to share power.

In that case, liberal American Jews who seek a more pluralistic society and look for partners in Israel who both share their liberal principles and enthusiasm toward religion will be limited to a group of individuals who are unlikely to win a single Knesset seat. Therefore, their ability to change state policy is slim to nothing.

The Jewish community in the US must determine who their true potential allies are. Suppose they’re looking for Israeli Jews with a favorable attitude toward religion; they’ll most likely find non-liberal Orthodox Jews who are vocally opposed to their form of practice and vote for conservative right-wing parties.

Suppose they’re looking for Israeli Jews who share their values of diversity, equality, tolerance, feminism, and liberalism; they’ll mostly find it in those secular Zionist Jews who drive on Shabbat and reflect various religious sentiments from rejection to apathy to atheism and yet remain very connected to their identity, peoplehood, and history.

In a secular Israel, liberal American Jews will have no problem finding a home for their brand of Jewish practice. In an Israel of civil unions, their rabbis, just like anyone else, will be able to perform ceremonies for those who want them. In a national, secular Western Wall, American Jews will be able to pray how they want and see fit because there will be no rabbi to regulate them. Any community that wants to fund their kind of religious services and practice would be able to do so.

American liberal Jews must join forces with secular Israelis to fulfill the state’s initial vision – a secular Zionist Israel. This is the only kind of Israel that would be home to American Liberal Jew’s brand of Judaism. The future of the relationship between liberal American Jews and Israeli Jews depends on American Jews understanding that most Israelis who share their values view the relationship between religion and state as toxic, and by coming to terms with this, redefine their goal towards a more secular Israel.

The author is a writer and editor at The Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance, based in Tel Aviv. His work focuses on topics that range across Israel’s political climate, antisemitism, the Arab-Israeli conflict and extremism in the education sector. He is a contributing writer and editor of two books with former Israeli Knesset member Dr. Einat Wilf titled We Should All Be Zionists and Political Intelligence.