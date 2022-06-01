The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How can Israel change the way it's perceived - opinion

As someone who has worked for years in large corporations and organizations, building and positioning brands by enhancing their business activities.

By ESTIE ROSEN
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 21:33
From left to right: Start-Up Nation Central Chairperson, Terry Kassel, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, Start-Up Nation Central’s CEO, Avi Hasson. (photo credit: AHIKAM BEN YOSEF)
From left to right: Start-Up Nation Central Chairperson, Terry Kassel, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, Start-Up Nation Central’s CEO, Avi Hasson.
(photo credit: AHIKAM BEN YOSEF)

In the age of the digital revolution, when social networks echo to us only the things we want to hear, can negative communication be influenced at all? Is it possible to influence the opinions of those who are convinced of their righteous position?

As someone who has worked for years in large corporations and organizations, building and positioning brands by enhancing their business activities, I believe that trying to confront and convince those who think negatively is a doomed approach.

Instead, it is vital to attempt to emphasize the positive story by trying to produce two parallel narratives – maximizing the positive, thus minimizing the negative – it sounds trivial, logical, and even super simple, but the reality is far more complex.

Israel also has two parallel lines, or should I say perspectives, in the eyes of the world – this is for better or worse our brand. As a proud Israeli, it is unnecessary for me to say what I think about the issue and which perspective I believe in, but there are those in the world who think differently. Quite a few of them.

Last week in Morocco, we at Start-Up Nation Central, a non-profit that promotes Israeli innovation around the world, took Israel’s best story, the story of Israeli innovation, to new heights. By doing so we helped usher in a new era in the business relations between Morocco and Israel. We helped maximize Israel’s positive story.

A general view shows the ancient city of Fez, Morocco October 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SHEREEN TALAAT)A general view shows the ancient city of Fez, Morocco October 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SHEREEN TALAAT)

During the three-day Connect to Innovate event we held in Casablanca with our Moroccan partners – the elite of the local private and public sector – we established a new discourse based on innovation, creativity, joint business initiatives, co-creating value and tackling shared challenges together.

It would not have been possible without diplomacy and the renewal of official relations between the countries but the rest is up to people. People in both countries want to develop their economies, lead to action and create value by overcoming shared challenges together through finding out how each side can benefit from cooperation. We call it innovation diplomacy.

Alongside the extensive business activities that emerged from the conference, there was another impact: the media. There were hundreds of articles in the Moroccan, African, Arab, and international press that covered the conference and Israel in a positive way, telling the story of innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and cooperation. This was the narrative and the main framing around Start-Up Nation this week. For me this was no small achievement; they usually cover Israel very differently.

Does this mean that tomorrow we will not see negative communication about Israel? Probably, we will – this is our reality. But in the last week we managed to create a new tone and a new prism – it is a huge step in a long journey and it is one that boosts me full of optimism.

The new partners and the new opportunities introduced in this event are only the beginning, this is where the hard work of realizing the potential and maximizing the positive begins. For us at Start-Up Nation Central, the work in Morocco has just begun but we are up for the journey.

In the campaign building up toward the conference, we wrote “Innovation Knows No Boundaries.” This week, those words were transformed into facts.

The writer is director of Global Communication and Brand at Start-Up Nation Central, a non-profit that promotes the Israeli innovation ecosystem around the world, and was previously head of media relations at Israel Aerospace Industries.



Tags Israel morocco israel innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.
5

Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer, claims NYT

Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by