The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu, opposition are petulant and foolish in Knesset battle - editorial

This policy of voting against the government no matter what, regardless of the issue or how worthy the cause, is short-sighted.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 20:27
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, May 18, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, May 18, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The ever-blunt Likud MK Miri Regev caused discomfort in many circles last month when a recording emerged of comments she made at a Likud faction meeting discussing why the party should vote against a coalition bill to provide scholarships for discharged IDF soldiers.

“We decided to be a fighting opposition and to bring down the government,” she said. “So there should be no stomachaches about soldiers, abused women or rape victims, because everyone understands the rationale.”

"There should be no stomachaches about soldiers, abused women or rape victims, because everyone understands the rationale.”

Likud MK Miri Regev

The rationale, in the world according to Regev, is that the political ends – bringing down the government – justify the means. This rationale justifies a willingness to vote against bills to provide scholarships to soldiers, or measures to help battered wives or rape victims, if it hurts the government.

It is this rationale that led the opposition last year to vote against automatically extending the Family Reunification Law, preventing Palestinians who marry Arab Israelis from acquiring Israeli citizenship, something that took months to rectify.

And it meant voting on Monday night against passing a directive, renewed every five years automatically since 1967, to give Israel legal jurisdiction over nearly 500,000 Israeli citizens living in Judea and Samaria.

JUSTICE MINISTER Gideon Sa’ar addresses the Knesset plenum. He has promoted a bill to prevent incitement on social networks. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) JUSTICE MINISTER Gideon Sa’ar addresses the Knesset plenum. He has promoted a bill to prevent incitement on social networks. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

How could settlement supporters such as Likud and the Religious Zionist party vote against this measure, which was defeated, thereby joining up with the Arab Joint List and two Arab coalition MKs, for whom all settlement is anathema? How could they not extend a directive that if not passed by the end of June will create havoc for all Jews living beyond the Green Line?

Simple, because voting against the extension gives the coalition a black eye and demonstrates that it cannot even pass basic measures that until now most people have never even heard of, and were considered automatic.

In other words, Regev and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the rest of the Likud MKs voted on Tuesday night against what they believe in, and something that runs against the interests of a good part of their constituency to score political points. In other words, if the coalition would at noontime bring a piece of legislation declaring it to be day, the opposition would vote against it and say that it is night.

That’s not serving the public, that’s simply being petulant and foolish.

For too long, it has been accepted as axiomatic that the aim of the opposition is to bring down the government. Bringing down the government may be one of the jobs of the opposition, but it is not its only task.

The job of the opposition MKs, like that of coalition MKs, is to do what is good for the country, to serve the public. They are showing a dereliction of that duty when they vote against something they believe in simply to score political points and perhaps hasten the government’s demise.

This policy of voting against the government no matter what, regardless of the issue or how worthy the cause, is also short-sighted.

Chances are good that in the not too distant future, the Likud and the Right will return to power, but if history is any indicator, probably not with a big majority. Then they, too, will need the cooperation of opposition MKs to get various pieces of legislation approved. What are the chances of this happening as a political culture of zero compromises is taking root in this country, vote after vote?

This is by no means a uniquely Israeli development. It is increasingly a fact of life in European politics, and is the cause of the current gridlock in Washington where so many key votes fall strictly along party lines.

But this has not always been the norm in Israel. If in the fairly recent past the coalition needed opposition votes to get a measure passed, compromises would be worked out to make it possible.

That is rarely the case in today’s toxic political environment, in which compromising with the other side is akin to selling one’s soul to the devil, and deemed a lack of commitment to the ultimate goal: bringing down the government.

But that isn’t the ultimate goal. The ultimate goal is to enact measures that serve the public. The opposition, obsessed with wanting to bring down Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, is losing sight of that.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Likud Naftali Bennett Politics coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by