The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Im Tirzu carried out the ideals of Zionism by doing good - opinion

Israel without Zionism is a hollowed-out failure, regardless of whatever prosperity and strength to which one could point.

By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 00:26
CHAIRMAN OF the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel addresses last week’s conference on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel. (photo credit: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)
CHAIRMAN OF the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel addresses last week’s conference on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel.
(photo credit: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

This has been a joyful and contemplative time, as we marked the 125th anniversary of the Basel Conference which formally launched the Zionist movement. Anniversaries are intended to stimulate reflection: of what we have accomplished, where we have succeeded and failed and what more needs to be done going forward.

In the case of Zionism, we, of course, have so much to celebrate, focusing on the reality of the State of Israel. Indeed, Zionism has become inextricably related to, bound up with and existentially tied to the future of the State of Israel.

Of course, it is a two-way street: Israel without Zionism is a hollowed-out failure, regardless of whatever prosperity and strength to which one could point. Zionism without Israel would be a variation on the old joke that the operation was a success, but the patient died.

Therefore, given this melding of Zionism as a system of values of beliefs, and the State of Israel as the laboratory for putting those values and beliefs to work, what does it mean to be a Zionist today? Conversely, how is Zionism expressed in our personal and national lives?

Without claiming any kind of monopoly or exclusivity for this approach, I think one very healthy answer to the question lies in the dual-pronged mission rooted in classic Jewish wisdom that my organization, Im Tirtzu, has embraced: do good and distance yourself from evil.

Im Tirzu logo 150 (credit: Courtesy)Im Tirzu logo 150 (credit: Courtesy)

This mission is for those of us who believe in the importance of Zionism on the ground: the real world actions that we take or refrain from that impact our lives here in Israel, and by extension, in the world at large.

Doing good means many things that ultimately boil down to awareness. It is absolutely essential that as a society we understand that which has brought us to where we are, and the values and beliefs that should propel us into the future.

This requires education. We must be constantly reinforcing among our citizenry, old and young, but especially young, that nothing good will continue just based on inertia. Rather, as Herzl famously prophesied, “Im tirtzu,” if you will it.

We took the name for ourselves because of the deep-seated belief that Zionism and its real-life manifestation – Israel – must constantly be willed into being. In other words, we must constantly promote awareness of who we are, what we stand for, and the role that we need to play in our collective life as a society.

This awareness takes on many forms, including the justness of our mission as the first manifestation of Jewish national self-determination in almost two millennia; the blessings that such self-determination can impart not only to ourselves but to others, within and outside our country; and the horrific, unimaginable prospect of not having this incredible adventure continuing.

This on-the-ground reality of the embrace of Zionism is much like the love affair of Shir Hashirim (Song of Songs) between God and the Jewish people, and indeed, of a couple in love: cherishing, nurturing and sacrifice. Distancing ourselves from evil means that as the defenders and protectors of Zionism/Israel, we will confront, oppose and, if necessary, fight those who would seek to delegitimize, demonize and, of course, destroy our mission.

What does this mean?

In practical terms this means combating BDS on Israeli campuses (Yes, folks, there are Israeli academics who are calling for the boycotting of their own institutions.), opposing the insidious influence of foreign governmental money as it tries to have backdoor influence on Israeli policy through various Israeli “human rights” organizations, and resisting efforts to downplay Israel as a Jewish state in favor of a “state of its citizens.”

Right now, one of the critical initiatives involving Zionism on the ground is the synthesis of the two prongs of the mission: the critical need to project both sovereignty and control. This initiative reflects the understanding that perceptions shape reality and that the proper perceptions are needed, both for those who seek to oppose us, as well as for ourselves.

When Hamas threatens us for carrying flags on Jerusalem Day, accusing us of “Talmudic thuggery” that they will not abide, when illegal structures can somehow never be dismantled, when al-Aqsa is perennially “under attack,” then we know that we have our work cut out for us.

The 2021 riots in several mixed Jewish-Arab cities laid bare the sense that many in the Arab community believe that we have no right nor ability to control the security situation here at home. This is a gauntlet tossed that demands to be picked up, and countered with unmistakable demonstrations of sovereign control.

Recollecting the fraught condition of the Jewish People 125 years ago is an important reality check as to how far we have come, and where we are today. In short, in the grand scheme of things, we are blessed to have the problems that we have. Our problems are manageable if we maintain the aspiration of our forebears who dreamed of a sovereign Jewish State that could serve both as a home and refuge for Jews anywhere and everywhere, as well as a light unto the nations.

What we do on a day-to-day basis – how we see ourselves and conduct ourselves – will be crucial to our future progress and blossoming.

May what we do daily be steeped in the awareness of the magnificence of our mission, in its decency and humaneness and in our ability to secure and to bequeath a wonderful future for generations to come.

The writer is the chairman of the board of Im Tirtzu and a director of B’yadenu and the Israel Independence Fund. He can be reached at [email protected]



Tags Israel Zionism im tirzu First Zionist Congress
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by