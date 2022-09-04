The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Education start-up aims to impact at risk youth - opinion

The educational start-up Hagal Sheli has set itself the goal of using surfing as a tool for personal development among at-risk youth.

By YARON WAXMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 00:34
THE WRITER loves surfing in the sea and uses it as a tool for personal development among at-risk youth. (photo credit: HAGAL SHELI)
THE WRITER loves surfing in the sea and uses it as a tool for personal development among at-risk youth.
(photo credit: HAGAL SHELI)

Weak populations, who are normally on the fringes of society, have been further marginalized due to a lack of resources and great solutions. The existing hardships gradually worsened into emergency situations, which included increased use of alcohol and drugs, an increase in suicidal attempts, and an increase in depression and mental crises. All that overwhelming our welfare authorities and society.

The educational start-up Hagal Sheli (My Wave), established nine years ago by Omer Tolichansky, me and educators who love surfing in the sea, has set itself the goal of using surfing as a tool for personal development among at-risk youth. At the foundation of the nonprofit’s activity is the understanding and proof that experiencing and dealing with the waves and currents at sea, with the weather, falling off the surfboard and uncertainty, are empowering and formative experiences that affect all areas of life. The experience and coping of the trainees during the Hagal Sheli activity instill in them the feeling of not to give up and, with hard work and determination, to succeed in catching a wave to a better life.

During the encounter with the sea, the youth go through psycho-educational group processes designed to help them produce language and give meaning to the emotional and physical experience they have had at sea. By doing so gradually, they learn to equip themselves with tools to overcome challenges and internal resilience, which will allow them to internalize the difference between talking about difficulty and acting upon difficulty.

In this regard, the sea has two roles: the first is as a place for enjoyment and relaxation, the development of sports skills and even fun. In addition, the sea is a catalyst for feelings. The participant who surfs will feel helplessness, anger, confusion, and fear more than once. Surfing by itself will not allow him to observe what is going on. Only the combination of surfing and the processing session, which takes place in a group at the end of each meeting, will help the trainee to contain these feelings in a beneficial way.

Processing the session that the trainees went through as part of the Hagal Sheli activity creates the ability to deal with and contain the difficult situations they experienced. It is this ability that will stand by their side when they are faced with essentially similarly stressful situations during their life.

HaGal Sheli in Tel Aviv and Bat Yam teaches at-risk youth how to surf. (credit: YANAI YECHIEL)HaGal Sheli in Tel Aviv and Bat Yam teaches at-risk youth how to surf. (credit: YANAI YECHIEL)

Dealing with difficulties and crises among at-risk youth is particularly complex, since it is built on previous frustrations in situations that most of them find difficult to contain. Therefore, the process needs to be understood over years and will enable mental coping with difficulties and crises. Because if the youth knew how to call an emotional experience by name, they will find the resilience to cope in the future. Emotional substances that cannot be defined, and the associated effects of anxiety can cause helplessness. Acquiring language, or if you like, emotional literacy is actually the solution.

The new education startup, Hagal Sheli, has helped over 6,000 girls and boys find their right way in life, with reports of more than 80% success. In the coming week, the CEO and his team are going on a tour of collaboration and partnership in North America.

The writer is the CEO of the Hagal Sheli Association.



Tags education startup youth surfing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by