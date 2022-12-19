The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

We need to work on revealing the truth, make sure younger Arabs are aware of it

We can only move towards a truly new Middle East once we reveal the truth.

By AKIVA SPIEGELMAN
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 01:11
FANS HOLD up a large Palestinian flag with the message ‘Free Palestine,’ at a World Cup match between the Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, last month. (photo credit: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)
FANS HOLD up a large Palestinian flag with the message ‘Free Palestine,’ at a World Cup match between the Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, last month.
(photo credit: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

Everything has already been said about the World Cup in Qatar and the enormous corruption that surrounded it. All the reasons in the world indicate that holding the World Cup in a terrorist-hideout country was a mistake and it did not deserve to host the football celebration, to begin with.

Still, the event has taken place, the fans increasingly filled the stands as the decisive moments were reached and the cameras aimed to capture moments of sporting camaraderie. However, Israeli media representatives reported from the field about harassment and unpleasant statements against Israel without the perpetrators having a real discussion on the subject. In the various videos, young Arabs are seen waving PLO flags and shouting “Fee Palestine,” and then disappearing. They do not conduct a dialogue on the matter and are not willing to hear counterarguments. They are not to blame for this reality after years of indoctrination.

Who is to blame?

For years, David Bedein has been working to prove the indoctrination in UNRWA school textbooks, an organization that perpetuates the conflict and poverty among those who define themselves, often without factual basis, for example, regarding refugees following the Six Day War, during which it is claimed that around 250,000 became refugees. As of 2019, UNRWA claims, that there are approximately 5.6 million Palestinian refugees, of which 1.5 million live in refugee camps managed by UNRWA. A quick look at the students’ textbooks shows that the hope for a common future is very distant.

When a boy or girl learns from a young age to admire the terrorist Dalal Mughrabi, the terrorist who murdered 38 Israelis in the deadliest attack in the history of the State of Israel, it is no wonder that those children grow up to aspire to act like her. Worse off, they learn that she is a national hero and ignore the fact that her actions claimed the lives of many including 13 children.

A fan displays a Palestine flag in the stands during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, November 23, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM) A fan displays a Palestine flag in the stands during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, November 23, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM)

According to a report published by the Anti-Defamation League in April last year, the Qatari Ministry of Education continues to print textbooks with widespread antisemitic messages.

Following the release of data in 2019 by the ADL and the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the Qatari Ministry of Education removed key textbooks from its website, a move that undermined efforts by US officials and civil society to monitor reforms that Qatari officials had pledged to the US State Department.

Unlike Qatar, Saudi Arabia receives praise for its activities to eradicate these contents from the country’s textbooks.

In Morocco, a report surfaced according to which the Moroccan Education Union rejected any educational and cultural normalization with Israel, seizing plans by Rabat and Tel Aviv to implement joint education programs. In a letter sent by the union to the Ministry of Education in Morocco, it is claimed that this is an attempt “to include the Jewish heritage in the Moroccan curriculum.”

In Saudi Arabia, they began to promote processes of tolerance and the inclusion of learning contents related to the Holocaust in the education system, but it is claimed that alongside all these, the map of Israel does not yet appear in them.

In 2018, it was reported that in Tunisia teachers protested against the use of the word “Israel” in a test and the schools in the country continue to hold and celebrate Palestine Week on an annual basis.

The Arab distaste for Israel, with and without the historic Abraham Accords, runs deep into the surface and creates a generation that is unaware of its past, that glorifies terrorists and condemns constructive dialogue. The surprise of the Israeli reporters is authentic, but it reveals nothing new in any shape or form. We must continue to work to reveal the truth and more importantly – make sure the younger Arab generation is aware of it. Only then can we move towards a truly new Middle East.

The writer is a media consultant.



Tags qatar world cup soccer FIFA Opinion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
3

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
4

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by