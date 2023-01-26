Buddy Guy, a blues great, is doing a farewell Israel show

Legendary American blues guitarist Buddy Guy will perform for the last time in Israel this summer, as part of his Damn Right Farewell Tour.

The 87-year-old Guy is making his last stand on July 19 at the Caesarea Amphitheater and the following night at the Tel Aviv Arts Center, Hechal Hatarbut. He last performed in Israel in Caesarea, in 2016.

Generations of musicians, from Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton to Jeff Beck and John Mayer, have cited Guy as a primary influence on their playing. Guy was a featured guest of The Rolling Stones at their 2006 shows at New York’s Beacon Theater, which resulted in the Martin Scorcese film Shine a Light.

The Louisiana-born musician was ranked 30th among the 100 greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone.The eight-time Grammy winner will be joined by longtime producer and collaborator Tom Hambridge, who will also be opening the shows.

For tickets, visit www.eventim.co.il or call *9066.