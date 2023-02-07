The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Will Israel stay a parliamentary democracy or become a dictatorship? - opinion

If an incumbent majority in an elected legislature that forms the government has absolute power to make any changes to the law it wants, it becomes a parliamentary dictatorship.

By DANIEL GREENBERG
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 00:19
MK BENJAMIN NETANYAHU appears at his book launch event in Jerusalem on Monday (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK BENJAMIN NETANYAHU appears at his book launch event in Jerusalem on Monday
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

How can it be anti-democratic to give a democratically elected parliament more power or to free an elected government from the constraints of an unelected judiciary?

The idea that giving powers to elected parliaments and governments cannot be anti-democratic is commonly advanced by governments whose wills have too often been frustrated by judges or by minority groups in parliament.

The fundamental fallacy in this is that it fails to understand that the demonstrations by people whose rights are respected in a parliamentary democracy are not restricted to those people who formed the majority at the last election.

If an incumbent majority in an elected legislature that forms the government has absolute power to make any changes to the law it wants, including changes designed to entrench its position, it becomes a parliamentary dictatorship.

History shows that having achieved this, an all-powerful government may choose to preserve parliament as a pretense to mask its authoritarianism or it may use its new powers to cast parliament aside as an irrelevance; but in either case, the state has ceased to be a parliamentary democracy in any meaningful sense.

Israel's Knesset building (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Israel's Knesset building (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The importance of parliamentary democracy and dangers of a parliamentary dictatorship

Parliamentary democracy is about protecting the rights of minorities: the rights of all those people with whom the majority disagree. The majority will often impose restrictions on the actions of the whole country, contrary to minority opinions, in the public interest and in accordance with a due legislative or some other process.

But minority rights will be respected where there is no repugnance to the majority. And interference with the rights of minorities will always preserve the possibility of the tides of policy reversing when the will of the electorate changes.

To avoid democracy being gradually corrupted into a dictatorship requires a range of constitutional checks and balances to ensure that the power of the elected majority is not and cannot become undiluted. Those safeguards include protection for the opposition parties’ voices and influence in parliament and an independent judiciary independently appointed by the government.

Parliamentary democracy is a pendulum that must be allowed to swing from one side of the political debate to the other at the will of the electorate. The system works provided the party in government never succumbs to the temptation to use its temporary parliamentary majority to alter the electoral systems, judicial powers or other fundamental constitutional arrangements in such a way as to ensure that it will never lose an election again.

If it does that, parliamentary democracy will have given way to a parliamentary dictatorship. If that happens in any country, the losers will be the demonstrators and part of the entire people whose holistic interests a Parliamentary democracy is designed to protect.

The writer is a UK barrister specializing in legislation.



Tags Knesset israeli politics democracy Judicial system Judiciary Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
2

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
3

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by