The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's response to traumatic events is a source of pride - editorial

Though Israel has problems to deal with itself, the Jewish state has not failed to step up to help others.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 01:58
An aerial view shows Israelis attending a demonstration against proposed judicial reforms by Israel's new right-wing government in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 28, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/OREN ALON)
An aerial view shows Israelis attending a demonstration against proposed judicial reforms by Israel's new right-wing government in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 28, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OREN ALON)

These are difficult days for Israel.

We are witnessing a deep split in the nation reminiscent of the days before the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin; a government deaf to the appeals of half the country and President Isaac Herzog to pause for two weeks the sprint to judicial reform and engage in dialogue; mass demonstrations; threats of strikes; hi-tech companies pulling their money out of the country; investors threatening to do the same – and all that is happening just among Jews.
On the Palestinian front, there are concerns of a ramping up of terror and violence. A car bomb – apparently in the process of being assembled – blew up Monday night in Jenin, feeding the fear that we are on the cusp of an explosion of violence the likes of which Israel has not seen since the Second Intifada some 20 years ago.
And, on top of everything else, Mother Nature is getting in her licks.
The ground literally shook Tuesday night as an earthquake that hit near Ariel was felt by tens of thousands of people around the country. In light of the horrific earthquakes that devastated parts of Syria and Turkey on Monday and the realization that Israel is woefully unprepared to deal with a quake of these proportions, this added to the nation’s jitters and a sense of pervading gloom.
Amid all that, the Israelis dispatched to Turkey to help that country deal with the earthquake provided us all with a ray of sunshine, a silver lining and a reason to be proud.

An IDF soldier is seen moving rescue equipment into a truck as part of Operation Olive Branch, aimed at providing aid to Turkey after a deadly earthquake, on February 6, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) An IDF soldier is seen moving rescue equipment into a truck as part of Operation Olive Branch, aimed at providing aid to Turkey after a deadly earthquake, on February 6, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel's immediate response did not go unnoticed

No sooner did the earthquakes hit and the scope of the devastation become known than Israel announced it would send search-and-rescue teams and tons of humanitarian aid to Turkey.

By Tuesday, an IDF Home Command team of 150 search-and-rescue personnel was already on the ground and searching through the rubble for survivors. In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a request from Syria came for humanitarian aid – supplies, not personnel – and that Israel would also send assistance there. The Syrians, however, later denied that such a request was ever sent.
On Wednesday, Israel sent to Turkey some 230 doctors and medical specialists to operate a field hospital fully equipped with operating rooms, X-ray machines, trauma units and labs. More than two dozen other Israelis from groups like United Hatzalah and IsraAID have arrived on the scene as part of private, nongovernmental initiatives to help the Turks.
“Operation Olive Branch,” as the government’s mission has been dubbed, is the 30th humanitarian aid mission Israel has dispatched abroad in the last 41 years to help countries in the aftermath of everything from devastating earthquakes to typhoons, tsunamis and terrorist attacks. Israeli aid teams have assisted in times of need in locations as diverse as Japan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mexico, Haiti, Sri Lanka, Romania, Brazil, Albania and even the United States.
In the process, Israel has gained a reputation as a leader in search and rescue. While these missions might have only short-term diplomatic impact in improving ties with the countries affected, it has already had a long-term impact on promoting Israel’s good name.
The head of the IDF Medical Corps, Brig.-Gen. Elon Glassberg, spoke of the decision to send the field hospital to Turkey.
“The ability to send a hospital to another country is a unique ability,” he said in a video statement released by the IDF. “Few countries in the world are able to do such a thing, and we are proud to be the ones to come and help.“We have done so in the past, we will do so this time, and we will do so like we always do: with professionalism, with a sense of responsibility and with a sense of great pride.” Glassberg concluded, “We will bring pride to the State of Israel.”
They already have.
These delegations represent the beautiful Israel. They do not represent the Israel getting lost in all the vitriolic rhetoric surrounding the judicial reform debate. This is the Israel in which we must all take pride and to which we must return.


Tags Israel protests jerusalem post opinion jpost Opinion natural disaster
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by