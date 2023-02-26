The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What was the one grain of truth in the UN statement against Israel? - opinion

The 313-word statement issued by the UN Security Council on February 21 began with all the usual “deep concern” and “dismay” about Jews having the chutzpah to reside in the Jewish national homeland.

By STEPHEN M. FLATOW
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 01:15
SPEAKING AT the UN Security Council last week, Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan presents a photo of terror victims Yaakov and Asher Paley and dedicates a moment of silence in memory of all 11 people killed in recent Palestinian attacks. (photo credit: ISRAEL IN UN)
SPEAKING AT the UN Security Council last week, Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan presents a photo of terror victims Yaakov and Asher Paley and dedicates a moment of silence in memory of all 11 people killed in recent Palestinian attacks.
(photo credit: ISRAEL IN UN)

Death, taxes, and United Nations condemnations of Israel seem to be the only certain things in this world, so the latest UN statement denouncing “Israeli settlements” would not seem to merit much of our attention or concern.

Except for one thing: buried deep within the UN’s latest outrageous, falsehood-filled, brimming-with-double standards statement was one important grain of truth.

The 313-word statement issued by the UN Security Council on February 21 began with all the usual “deep concern” and “dismay” about Jews having the chutzpah to reside in the 3,000 year-old Jewish national homeland.

Then it proceeded to list, and decry, “unilateral measures that impede peace” – but the list consisted exclusively of Israeli actions. It appears that the UN Security Council cannot conceive of any action by the Palestinian Arabs that might fit the definition of “impeding peace.” Incredible.

Then, stuck deep down in the UN statement, appeared these surprising words: “[The members of the UN Security Council] further recalled the obligation of the Palestinian Authority to renounce and confront terror.”

Gilad Erdan, Israel Ambassador to the United Nations seen at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations, in NYC, USA, on January 16, 2023. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90) Gilad Erdan, Israel Ambassador to the United Nations seen at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations, in NYC, USA, on January 16, 2023. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

Notice how, even in this brief, rare moment of speaking the truth, the UN still couldn’t quite bring itself to actually challenge the PA. The sentence used the passive tense – instead of demanding that the PA do anything, it simply “recalls” that the PA has such an obligation. Nevertheless, it’s remarkable that the UN acknowledged that fact at all.

The real issue – which the UN avoids, of course – is not just that the PA has such an obligation, but that it has been violating that obligation for the past three decades since the Oslo Accords (1993) were signed.

The PA has neither disarmed nor outlawed terrorist groups. That’s required by Oslo II, Annex I, Article II, subsections 1-b and 1-d and Article XV.

The PA hasn’t honored any of Israel’s dozens of requests for the extradition of Palestinian terrorists to Israel. That’s required by Oslo II, Annex IV, Article II subsections 7-b and 7-f-1.

 And the PA hasn’t halted anti-Israel and anti-Jewish incitement. That’s required by Oslo II, Article XXII, subsection 1.

Of course, it’s not just a matter of what the PA hasn’t done. It’s what the PA actively does. Its notorious “pay-for-slay” program has created concrete financial incentives for terrorism by paying salaries to imprisoned terrorists, financial rewards to families of dead terrorists and bonuses based on how many Jews they murdered.

The PA happens to have one of the largest per capita security forces in the world, trained and armed by the US government. Yet, the PA leadership refuses to send its security forces to arrest terrorists. It treats the terrorists as brothers, not enemies. That violates the core premise of the Oslo Accords.

Reading about "clashes"

Every time you read about a “clash” between Israeli troops and Palestinian Arabs in Jenin or Nablus, every time you read about mobs of Palestinian Arabs assaulting Israeli security forces in Kalkilya or Tulkarm – remember that the only reason the Israelis briefly enter those cities is because they have to pursue the terrorists that the PA refuses to pursue.

Remember that the Israelis have no desire to enter those areas at all; the whole reason the Palestinian Authority was created and given jurisdiction over 98% of the Arab residents of the territories, was so that the PA, not Israel, would govern them.

And remember, too, that even the UN – that bottomless cesspool of anti-Israel hatred – has now grudgingly conceded that the PA has “an obligation to renounce and confront terror.”

 It is the PA’s refusal to “renounce and confront terror” that is the main obstacle to peace. Until the Palestinian Arab leadership sincerely renounces the terrorists and actively confronts them – arrests them, disarms them, extradites them – there will be no hope for a meaningful or durable peace in the Middle East.

The writer is an attorney and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995. He is author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror, and an oleh hadash.



Tags Palestinian Authority United Nations oslo accords bias
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

US considers release of intelligence on China's potential arms transfer to Russia - WSJ

A Russian service member takes part in tactical combat exercises held by a motorised rifle division at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia December 10, 2021
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by