The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Palestinian war against Israel isn't a reaction to Netanyahu gov't -opinion

Anti-Israel terror wasn’t born yesterday, it began with the four-day pogrom in and around Jerusalem in April 1920.

By STEPHEN M. FLATOW
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 15:45
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu visits the scene of the synagogue attack in Jerusalem’s Neveh Ya’acov neighborhood in January, in which seven people were killed. Arab terrorism is not a response to Netanyahu or settlers, says the writer. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu visits the scene of the synagogue attack in Jerusalem’s Neveh Ya’acov neighborhood in January, in which seven people were killed. Arab terrorism is not a response to Netanyahu or settlers, says the writer.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Some journalists and pundits who write about Israel seem to be afflicted with what I call Born Yesterday Syndrome, in which they pretend that Palestinian Arab terrorism is a response to some recent Israeli policy. The most common example is when they claim that Arab terrorism is a response to Israel’s presence in the territories it won in the 1967 Six Day War – as if there had not been any Arab war against Israel prior to 1967.

Now we’re seeing signs of Born Yesterday Syndrome in the allegations that the latest Palestinian Arab terrorist attacks are the fault of the recently-elected Israeli government.

The Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association this week declared that the latest “outbursts of violence” by Arab terrorists “are largely the result of the Israeli government’s [policies] and the rhetoric of some members of the governing coalition that can only be seen as spurring it on.”

J Street likewise says that “the far-Right Israeli government’s latest major moves toward annexation and deepening occupation” are to blame for “relentlessly feed[ing] the cycle of worsening conflict and injustice.” (In reality, the government has not “annexed” anything, nor has it altered the “occupation” of the territory that the Oslo accords put under Israel’s control – but never mind those inconvenient facts.)

Along the same lines, a recent dispatch by the Reuters news agency claimed that “Tensions have risen further since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in December with religious nationalists in key cabinet posts...”

Friends and family attend the funeral of brothers Hallel, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. The two brothers were shot dead last night in a terror attack in the West Bank city of Huwara. February 27, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Friends and family attend the funeral of brothers Hallel, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. The two brothers were shot dead last night in a terror attack in the West Bank city of Huwara. February 27, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Break the Wave preceded Netanyahu

What these pundits and reporters are glossing over is the fact that the Israeli policy of sending security forces to arrest terrorists in Palestinian Authority cities did not begin under the recently elected Netanyahu government. In fact, the policy, known as Operation Break the Wave, was the brainchild of the Left-of-Center governing coalition that preceded Netanyahu.

The “wave” it was meant to break was a massive wave of Palestinian Arab terrorism that struck Israel in March 2022.

On March 6, a Palestinian Arab terrorist threw a firebomb at Israelis in Abu Dis. On March 7, Arab terrorists stabbed and wounded two Israelis in Jerusalem. On March 15, a terrorist shot at Israeli soldiers attempting to make an arrest in Balata. That same day, an Arab mob attacked Israelis arresting a terrorist in Kalandiya.

On March 22, a Palestinian Arab terrorist in Beersheba stabbed three Jews to death and murdered a fourth with his car. On March 27, Arab terrorists murdered two Israelis in Hadera. On March 29, a terrorist massacred five Israelis in Bnei Brak. Two days later, Palestinian Arabs shot and wounded an Israeli in Jenin, stabbed and seriously wounded an Israeli near Elazar, and tried to stone Israelis to death in Tarkumiya.

Eleven Israelis were murdered, and three wounded, in just nine days. At that time, the largest faction in the Israeli government was Yair Lapid’s left-leaning Yesh Atid party. Other coalition partners included the left-wing Labor party, the far-left Meretz party and the Arab nationalist Ra’am party.

THEY ALL supported former prime minister Naftali Bennett’s announcement of “Operation Break the Wave.” They all supported the policy of pursuing terrorists into PA-controlled cities. And their American supporters, such as J Street and the Reconstructionists, refrained from accusing that Israeli government of “escalating tensions.”

Bennett resigned not long afterwards. Lapid became prime minister. He continued Operation Break the Wave throughout the entire five months that he was in office. His successor, Benjamin Netanyahu, has opted to continue the Bennett-Lapid policy.

Netanyahu continued the Bennett-Lapid policy

And for good reason: there is a national consensus in Israel that the security forces should pursue and apprehend terrorists. Just like there is a national consensus in America that the police should pursue and apprehend criminals. Israel’s counter-terror strategy is not some “right-wing” policy; it was initiated by the Israeli Left and backed by the Israeli Left’s American Jewish cheerleaders.

Of course, the Palestinian Arab war against Israel didn’t begin in March 2022. Nor did it begin in June 1967. It began with the first organized Arab violence against Jews in the Land of Israel in modern times, the four-day pogrom in and around Jerusalem in April 1920.

There were no “illegal settlements” then. No “occupied territories.” No “right-wing Israeli government.” None of the so-called provocations that are allegedly to blame for Arab terrorism.

No, Palestinian Arab terrorism wasn’t born yesterday. It’s not a response to Netanyahu or settlers. It’s a response to the desire of Jews to live in their ancient homeland, and the existence of a Jewish state, of any size, regardless of any particular government or policy.

The writer is an attorney and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995. He is author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror, and is an oleh chadash (new immigrant).



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Terrorism Yair Lapid Operation Break the Wave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
4

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by