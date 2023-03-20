The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The real obstacle to peace is Palestinian incentivizing terror attacks - opinion

The more international media and public figures choose to elevate other issues over the glorification and compensation of terrorism, the further we will go from reaching peace.

By ZINA RAKHAMILOVA
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 23:48
DIZENGOFF STREET in Tel Aviv after the terror attack earlier this month: ‘It’s only a matter of time until the next attack and it’s going to happen on a Thursday,’ predicted the writer’s friend. (photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)
DIZENGOFF STREET in Tel Aviv after the terror attack earlier this month: ‘It’s only a matter of time until the next attack and it’s going to happen on a Thursday,’ predicted the writer’s friend.
(photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

A couple of weeks ago, I sat at Dizengoff Square with one of my close friends and we discussed the current chaos in the region. Between the proposed judicial reform, the back-to-back terror attacks, the extremists in our government and toxic rhetoric in the media, lines of morality have become blurry.

One thing, however, that we understood very clearly was that Tel Aviv was going to experience another terror attack. Sitting on the busy Dizengoff square fountain, my friend told me, “It’s only a matter of time until the next attack and it’s going to happen on a Thursday.”

“It’s only a matter of time until the next attack and it’s going to happen on a Thursday.”

The author’s friend

Exactly one week later, a Hamas terrorist shot three Israelis outside a cafe on Dizengoff Street, which is typically busy with people on a Thursday night.

There is much to unpack regarding obstacles to peace for Israelis and Palestinians. The media’s favorite talking points about this conflict include settlements, Israel’s military control in areas of the West Bank, checkpoints or certain unpopular politicians.

The real deterrent to peace is incentivized Palestinian terror attacks

But the actual deterrent to peace comes from the inability to address the real threat of terrorism: The Palestinian Authority incentivizes and rewards terror attacks against Jews and public figures. Brushing over it is what is making peace look impossible.

Pro-Palestine supporter gestures during a protest in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON) Pro-Palestine supporter gestures during a protest in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

Since the start of the year, there has been an onslaught of terror attacks here in Israel. The non-stop attacks and the retaliation of those attacks by fringe Israelis from settlement communities have made life in Israel a chaotic and anxious experience. Anyone following the wave of terror has probably been on edge. For us Israelis, harmless sounds, like the construction work on the streets or an ambulance siren, can make the average person flinch.

A recent poll published by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) indicates that most Palestinians supported the terror attack near Huwara, where two Israeli brothers, Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, were shot to death while driving. According to the poll, 71% of respondents supported this attack, while only 21% opposed it and similar terror attacks.

The poll also found that the percentage of Palestinians who support a two-state solution has dropped and that 68% of respondents support newly formed terror groups like Lions Den, which operate in Nablus.

The support for Lion’s Den is not surprising since Nablus Governor Ibrahim Ramadan told The New York Times that the Nablus municipality supports and likes the newly formed terror group. The most frightening report from the PCPSR poll found that 58% of respondents support a return to armed conflict, meaning they would support a third intifada.

IT DOESN’T end at this PCPSR poll; The Jewish Chronicle recently exposed the alarming social media trends where terrorists are taught in detail how to carry out attacks such as stabbings and shootings against Israelis. Terrorists can find instructional videos on what type of knife to use and which parts of the body are best to stab to kill someone.

We saw a lot of similar posts during the stabbing intifada, where terrorists were able to find graphic images and instructions written in Arabic on Facebook on how to stab best and kill a Jew.

The Jerusalem Post recently published a piece which shed light on how terror organizations use social media to recruit Palestinians for terror attacks. The Jerusalem Post highlighted that Israel’s Shin Bet discovered that organizations like Hamas in Gaza recruit Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem and the West Bank to carry out these attacks, sometimes to the point where Palestinian youth are unaware of what they are doing, as Hamas will ask them to make deliveries of weapons and cash without telling them. The expose explains that this method contributed to many of the recent attacks carried about by Palestinian teenagers as young as 13 years old.

This conflict is not black and white and Israel is not immune to criticism from this conflict. However, global figures, NGOs, journalists and governments have turned a blind eye to the true essence of what is perpetuating this conflict.

The glorification of terrorism and the compensation of terrorists by the Palestinian Authority is why this conflict is still ongoing. If the numbers from the PCPSR poll won’t convince you, then maybe the fact that the Palestinian Authority just authorized the construction of a luxury neighborhood for terrorists might.

Media Watchdog HonestReporting just published an expose on how the Western-backed Palestinian Authority has approved the construction of 100 luxury homes for terrorists who have served at least five years in prison. Some reporters have described the homes as “the dream of every murderer of Israelis.”

Activists and journalists should scrutinize the Palestinian Authority’s misusing its funds to pay for terrorists. Yet, the lack of attention or accountability that the international community places on them once again shows how much obstacles to peace are irrelevant if it’s not coming from Israel.

The more international media and public figures choose to elevate other issues over the glorification and compensation of terrorism, the further we will go from reaching peace.

The writer is a social media activist with over 10 years of experience working for Israeli, Jewish and cause-based NGOs. She is the co-founder and the COO of Social Lite Creative, a digital marketing firm specializing in geopolitics.



Tags Palestinians Tel Aviv Terrorism Israeli Palestinian Conflict Terror Attack
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by