Firewall around the IDF: Keep politics out! - opinion

Israeli society is engulfed in unprecedented turmoil that has the potential to undo many of our astonishing achievements as a young country, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of our independence. While the military threats we face continue to evolve and diversify, led primarily by the Islamic Republic of Iran, for the first time in our history the focus of concern for our collective security is, in fact, internal. Political arguments have found their way into the holy of holiest in modern Israel, into the institution that is the last beacon of trust and reliability and ultimately provides the security on which we all depend – the Israel Defense Forces.

It started in small numbers but quickly grew out of control: Reservists from niche and elite units publicly conditioned their continued reserve service on halting the judicial reform that the government was advancing, while abusing the name of their corps and unit insignia, as if they represent all of the reservists in those units. This dishonest act left hundreds of other reservists from the same units extremely frustrated, because they felt ashamed by the act of partisan defiance, supposedly in their name. Insubordination was met with tolerance and softness by the establishment and, regretfully, gathered momentum.

This is not the first time in Israeli history that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has faced refusals to serve or report for duty, but I sense that this time the threat to the very foundation of our common commitment to serve and defend is vividly frightening. According to the chief of staff and the defense minister, our combat capabilities are in question and the IDF may not have the manpower to execute missions, even the most important and strategic ones, if this situation continues to unravel.

A challenge of unprecedented magnitude facing Israel

When I founded the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF) a few years ago, I did not envisage a challenge of this magnitude. The IDSF is a rapidly growing movement of more than 17,000 members, who all served in Israel’s security forces (IDF, Israel Police, Border Police, ISA, Mossad), and share a love for our democratic and Jewish independent state. We focus on promoting Israel’s national security through education, research and public outreach. Our members come from all walks of life, have served in the most decisive and important units and made personal sacrifices in the defense of Israel, which I believe grants us a seat at the table of this national debate. We are politically independent and unaffiliated, and our members have varying political convictions.

These days, we are all deeply worried by the public displays of conditional service and outright refusal to report for duty in the reserves. We are also appalled by statements by former senior IDF generals who support refusal and incite reservists to refuse to serve if their demands are not met. These are reckless and subversive actions unbecoming of former generals, and they should be condemned across the board by current officials and reservists alike.

Israel Defense Forces reservists and their supporters formed a human chain around the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv to symbolize a bulwark of defense between the turmoil of Israeli society and the IDF on April 2, 2023. (credit: Meir Elipur/Media Line)

Our concern inspired action: Yesterday, thousands of reservists and Israeli patriots convened in front of the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv to reaffirm their Oath of Allegiance to the IDF and the State of Israel, led by Yom Kippur War hero Brig.-Gen. (ret) Avigdor Kahalani, in a moving ceremony that radiated unconditional commitment to the IDF and the state. Before reaffirming our pledge, we formed a human chain around the IDF headquarters, to symbolize a bulwark of defense between the turmoil of Israeli society and our most important institution. We left the rally feeling empowered and hopeful, yet wary of the imminent future.

As our politicians are reportedly negotiating a compromise under presidential auspices, our demand of Israelis is clear: Keep politics out of the IDF and never condition your service on any political disagreement. Today leftists are refusing, tomorrow right-wingers will refuse, each side galvanized by their political convictions and feelings, each jeopardizing the very foundation of our beloved homeland. Notions of refusal must be nipped in the bud and shunned by IDF commanders, and all sides must agree that this specific item is not on the political board. If negotiations fail and demonstrations intensify after Independence Day, the IDSF is committed to continue to sound a voice of reason, unconditional commitment and love for the IDF and the State of Israel. Let’s hope it won’t be needed.

Brig.-Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi is the founder and chairman of the Israel Defense and Security Forum. He served in the Israel Defense Forces for over 30 years as a combat engineer, deputy division commander and MA to the chief of staff.