The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How to provide assistance to someone in mental crisis - opinion

How one mental health professional suggests providing mental first aid.

By EINAT NATTIE DORON
Published: MAY 16, 2023 04:17
depression, anxiety, sad, emotion, girl, unhappy, depressed, introvert, woman, alone, cartoon, mental, health, stress, disorder, disease, fear, mood, sadness, psychology, sorrow, tired, stressed, loneliness, frustration (photo credit: MOHAMED HASSAN/PIXABAY)
depression, anxiety, sad, emotion, girl, unhappy, depressed, introvert, woman, alone, cartoon, mental, health, stress, disorder, disease, fear, mood, sadness, psychology, sorrow, tired, stressed, loneliness, frustration
(photo credit: MOHAMED HASSAN/PIXABAY)

In a world where emotional struggles and challenges are prevalent in people of all ages, offering support and compassion to others becomes a vital skill. It is even more vital when we are facing a person in immediate mental distress, in need of first aid.

We are familiar with administering physical first aid; first aid courses and training are everywhere, from CPR classes for new mothers to designated classes in high schools. But familiarity with emotional first aid and its practices emphasizing the importance of extending critical on-scene aid to those in emotional distress is still lacking. Understanding how to provide mental support can make a significant difference in someone’s life during difficult times.

We have known for some time that just like in physical injuries, in emotional distress, the time factor is of great essence. The quicker we respond to the person, the better odds of them fully recovering or decreasing risk factors for post-traumatic stress disorder. Therefore, I suggest offering training to the general public, not just to medical staff

Such training has been used in the IDF for several years now, providing soldiers with the ability to offer mental and emotional first aid close to the time and location of the stressor event. This is extremely effective because, besides the time factor, the familiarity of the helper is of great importance.

For a person in distress, whether a student with test anxiety or someone after a car accident or an attack, being assisted by someone they have a close connection to is a central factor in that person’s willingness to receive help; hence familiar caregivers have an advantage. Until that person can reach out and seek professional help, the help of the people present around them can make a difference.

Professional meeting of mental health teams at Rambam. (credit: RAMBAM HEALTHCARE CAMPUS) Professional meeting of mental health teams at Rambam. (credit: RAMBAM HEALTHCARE CAMPUS)

Until such training is available, here are some basic dos and don’ts: 

Calm physical symptoms 

When a person is in severe anxiety, their body usually shows physical symptoms such as a racing heartbeat and shortness of breath. The first thing you must do is address the symptoms by asking the person to take deep, slow breaths. They can concentrate on their diaphragm when inhaling and exhaling. 

Empathy and active listening

One of the most powerful ways to provide emotional first aid is by showing empathy and practicing active listening. Allow the person to express their feelings without interruption or judgment. By genuinely listening to their concerns, you validate their emotions, even if they may seem irrational or exaggerated from an outsider’s perspective.

Avoid dismissing or trivializing their emotions with reactions such as “it’s nothing,” “don’t make a big deal about it” or “you’re overreacting.” Offering a compassionate and nonjudgmental space enables them to release pent-up emotions and promotes a sense of comfort and understanding.

Provide reassurance and comfort, help identify coping strategies

In moments of emotional distress, reassurance and comfort can be incredibly soothing. Remind the person that they are not alone and that you are there to support them. Reassure them that their feelings are temporary and that they have the strength to overcome their challenges.

Offer words of encouragement, reminding them of their resilience and past successes, and assist them in identifying coping strategies that work for them. Sometimes, a simple gesture of comfort, or finding resources, can provide immense solace.

Don’t rush into practical solutions 

When a person is stressed or anxious, turning to practical solutions of what you think that person should do next is inefficient. Offering personal advice is not what they need. Ask them to talk about what happened, describing it in detail and at length. If talking isn’t what they feel comfortable with, other means of expression can be used such as writing or drawing. Don’t try changing the subject, thinking that distraction might help. 

The writer is a PhD candidate in the Health Sciences Department of Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland, and an art therapist.



Tags jerusalem post opinion Mental Health Opinion Healthcare System
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by