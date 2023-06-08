The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's state budget: Four notes on its implications - opinion

The erosion of the government’s legitimacy may take many years to repair, during which time the government will have to prove that it is guided by broad considerations for the general good

By YUVAL FELDMAN
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 00:56
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu, cabinet ministers and coalitin MKs celebrate the passage of the state budget in the Knesset plenum, last month. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu, cabinet ministers and coalitin MKs celebrate the passage of the state budget in the Knesset plenum, last month.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

There is no question that the new state budget and its implications for the Israeli public should be subjected to economic and political analysis, but there are also several behavioral insights that are worthy of attention.

1. The close alignment of Israel's executive and legislative branches

First, the lack of separation between the executive and legislative branches has recently come to the fore in the context of the coalition’s imposition of voting discipline on its members of Knesset, thus impinging on the legislative branch’s ability to exercise oversight of the executive branch.

But in the context of the budget, alignment between these two branches doubles the risk. That is the chance that the Government’s main focus in its design of the current budget was on appeasing the coalition in the Knesset. It is commonly accepted that members of Knesset are there to represent their electorate, while the Government has a commitment to represent the entire public. This is why we pay taxes to the government and not to the Knesset, are drafted to the military which is run by the government and not the Knesset and are educated under the aegis of a government ministry. Of course, the focus on coalition funds is hardly non-partisan, but the fact that it is so intertwined with the state budget paints the entire budget as political and undermines its legitimacy. I believe that there are only a few people who are familiar with the size of the entire budget, but today, only a few people do not know how much is being allocated to coalition funds.

It is important to understand that the public’s reaction is a function of its expectations. We expect the government to behave differently from the Knesset and thus it is the blurring between the two which arouses the negative public sentiment toward the current state budget.

2. Misconception of the principle of coalition funds

The second point relates to the misconception that as soon as the principle of coalition funds exists, any criticism of it (whether about the size of the funds or their purpose) is hypocritical. Sometimes, the principle is more important than the price paid, but the price has a strong impact on the public’s judgment of certain actions.

National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir walks next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ministers during ''40 signatures'' debate, at the plenum hall of the Knesset (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir walks next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ministers during ''40 signatures'' debate, at the plenum hall of the Knesset (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

3. Tribal politics in Israel

The third note relates to what is popularly referred to as “tribal politics.” What this means is that in order to be elected, it is not necessary to please the public as a whole; but merely to please just over half the public. While this tactic may be effective in election campaigns, its impact on public trust cannot be ignored, as the public (and rightly so) expects the state budget to serve everyone. Issues, such as increasing the number of doctors and building new hospitals in Israel, enjoy a broad consensus and would help increase the budget’s legitimacy in the eyes of the entire public. This legitimacy is of enormous significance.

Comparative studies reveal a connection between legitimacy and payment of taxes, social solidarity, respect for the rule of law and more. The government must have such legitimacy in order to govern effectively and so should invest efforts in passing a budget that is viewed in a positive light by as large a share of the public as possible.

4. Building and destroying the Israeli public's trust

Finally, it is easier to destroy trust than to build it. Trust relationships in society are complex, and the Israeli public is required to entrust the government with its economic and physical future, and with the future of its children. In the current climate, pursuing actions that garner significant public attention but are perceived as being motivated by sectorial interests deals a severe blow to public trust.

The erosion of the government’s legitimacy may take many years to repair, during which time the government will have to prove that it is guided by broad considerations for the general good. Unfortunately, the more polarized Israeli society becomes, the less incentive the government has to try to repair the damage.

The writer is a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute and a professor at the Faculty of Law at Bar-Ilan University.



Tags Budget Knesset government israeli politics coalition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by