A Sephardi renaissance is underway - opinion

While obscured by the prevailing narrative of globally rising antisemitism, another story offers cause for optimism: a renaissance of interest in and appreciation for Jewish culture and history.

This focus is specifically centered on Sephardi Jews and the countries where they have had a prominent presence, including Spain, Morocco and Greece. This momentum must be nurtured.

First, a bit of background: Sephardi Jews, today numbering 1.5 million to 2 million, are descendants of those expelled from Spain in 1492 who then settled in diverse places around the Mediterranean basin as well as further abroad, carrying their unique blend of Jewish and Iberian culture.

Increased attention to Jewish culture and history

Now, governments, local authorities, civil society, academics and the media in countries such as Morocco and Greece have been looking at their histories with a more inclusive and accurate eye. This has resulted in an increased attention to Jewish heritage, culture and traditions.

At the end of May, I participated in an educational visit to Morocco, the “Erensya Summit,” organized by Centro Sefarad-Israel, an agency affiliated with the Spanish Foreign Ministry that aims to increase dialogue and exchange among Spain, Israel and the Jewish world at large.

For three days, participants from 20 Jewish communities and organizations representing 12 nations explored the rich Jewish heritage of Casablanca, Tangier and Tetouan, and we visited impressive museums, synagogues, cemeteries and other sites.

Morocco has a long and rich Jewish history. During the 1950s, a large number of Jews left the country; out of a community of some 300,000 people, less than a few thousand remain. Yet synagogues and cemeteries are now being restored, and groups visit these locations as well as take part in pilgrimages to sites of religious significance. The Abraham Accords and the reestablishment of relations between Israel and Morocco have clearly provided the extra push needed for these developments.

In my native Greece, there is a similar revival of Jewish life and culture. For instance, former Thessaloniki mayor Yiannis Boutaris played a pivotal role in reconciling his city, a historic center for Sephardi Judaism, with its Jewish past while fostering new prospects. Ioannina, a city in northwestern Greece home to a Romaniote Jewish community, voted for Moses Elisaf to become mayor three years ago, the first Greek Jew to ever be elected as mayor. Sadly, Elisaf passed away a few months ago, leaving a big gap, but his legacy continues: starting in May, there will be direct flights between Tel Aviv and Ioannina, enabling thousands of Israelis to visit the city and discover the region.

The Sephardi renaissance is also having a unique moment in the Iberian peninsula itself. In wishing to reverse the legacy of the Inquisition, the Spanish parliament followed the example of Portugal in adopting a law giving the descendants of Sephardi Jews the ability to request citizenship in a simplified process. Today, both countries have increased their Jewish populations, while the “juderias,” the former Jewish quarters that can be found in many towns, have been magnets for tourism, culture and entertainment.

Challenges in welcoming Jews

Still, challenges remain. While these nations have become increasingly vocal about welcoming the return of Jews, they have painful histories of violence (Morocco), forced exile or conversion (Spain) and a mix of collaboration and indifference that decimated its Jewish population during the Holocaust (Greece).

To ensure that recent overtures toward Jews are truly meaningful, it is essential to go one step further and have widespread societal support and investment. Governments should offer ongoing funding to preserve, renovate and promote their country’s Jewish heritage and make local Jewish communities more visible. Local Jewish history should become part of school curricula and textbooks so that new generations consider it as their own. Histories need to be vigorously taught to build true understanding, reconciliation and resilience – and not avoid the darker chapters.

At the opening of the recent Morocco event I attended, the executive director of Centro Sefarad-Israel, Jaime Moreno Bau, expressed the wish that Spain becomes a country with one of the biggest Jewish communities in the world. Similarly, Casablanca Mayor Nabila Rmili asked us to consider Morocco as “our home.” A Sephardi renaissance is clearly underway. We should all support these efforts as we build a better future for all, Jews and non-Jews alike.

The writer is a historian of Sephardi Jewry. He is the director of diplomacy for the World Jewish Congress.