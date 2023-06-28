The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Political divides in Israel run too deep and need a reset - comment

The ongoing Netanyahu trial, judicial reform proposal, and political divides in Israel are making it difficult to govern effectively.

By HERB KEINON
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 18:29

Updated: JUNE 28, 2023 18:36
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference about the judicial reform following warnings from many economic experts. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference about the judicial reform following warnings from many economic experts.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

With both sides of this country's deep political divide accusing each other of attempting a coup d'état, it is time for a reset.

Since February, former prime minister Ehud Barak, one of the driving forces behind the anti-judicial reform movement, has accused the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pursuing a coup d'état through its judicial reform. That accusation has been a constant refrain in the anti-reform protests, which are again gaining steam.

On Wednesday, Likud and coalition partners accused the police and state prosecution of their own attempted coup d'état when the decision was made to indict Netanyahu in 2018. This charge came after former police commissioner Ron Alsheich said in an Army Radio interview that the police and State Attorney’s Office assumed Netanyahu would resign or be replaced as the party's leader once indictments were handed down.

Nobody, he said, assumed that Netanyahu would remain and fight from within the system, leading to the ongoing turmoil in the country. Pressed about whether the indictments would have been issued had the state known Netanyahu would not step down, Alsheich sidestepped the question, calling it a theoretical matter.

Even as the testimony of Arnon Milchan in the Netanyahu gifts affair case—Case 1000—continued in Brighton, England, with Sarah Netanyahu present to watch Milchan catalog the gifts he gave her family, Alsheich's interview was a true bombshell. It provided ample ammunition to the pro-Netanyahu forces who continue to argue that the cases against the prime minister are weak, should never have been pursued, and were an effort to drive him from office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) speaks with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (L), Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev and Transportation Minister Israel Katz (R) seen during a Plenary Hall session for the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) speaks with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (L), Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev and Transportation Minister Israel Katz (R) seen during a Plenary Hall session for the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Likud and coalition officials jumped on the interview to call for the case to be thrown out and charges filed against Alsheich.

Meanwhile, former Attorney-General Mandelblit and the State Attorney’s Office issued statements asserting that the decision to indict was made only on the basis of the evidence and nothing else.

Alsheich's comments were the second bombshell in this case this week, both of which had nothing to do with the Milchan testimony.

The first bombshell came last Thursday when Channel 13 leaked that the three judges trying the case held a closed-door meeting with the lawyers of both sides and said it was unlikely the state would prove its case on the most severe charge—bribery in Case 4000 — and that "the good of the country requires a plea bargain."

Predictably, these comments triggered an outcry.

The Defense used the comments to argue that the words proved that Netanyahu's case was a waste of time and should never have been brought to court.

Others, however, asked how dare the judges talk about "the good of the country," and that determining what is for the good of the country is not their job. The job of the court, according to this argument, is to determine whether the accused committed the alleged crimes.

The prosecution, meanwhile, pledged to continue to plod on, with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara stating that the judges' warnings had changed nothing and that the state would continue with its case and not take it to criminal arbitration.

This is a shame because the "good of the country" does indeed require a plea bargain so that this overlong saga can be put behind it and Israel can move on. 

Watergate and Netanyahu-gate

Let's compare this to the Watergate scandal. On May 28, 1972, a break-in occurred at the headquarters of the Democratic Party National Committee at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

A year later, on May 17, 1973, the US Senate Watergate Committee hearings began. On August 4, 1974, President Richard Nixon resigned. On September 8 of that year, President Gerald Ford pardoned Nixon. From start to finish, Watergate --  which unseated a sitting president -- lasted 29 months.

Now consider Netanyahu-gate.

The police began formally investigating Netanyahu in December 2016. In February 2018, they recommended an indictment. On November 21, 2019, the Attorney General formally indicted Netanyahu on charges of breach of trust, accepting bribes, and fraud.

Netanyahu's trial formally opened in the Jerusalem District Court on May 24, 2000. Witnesses began their testimony about a year later on April 5, 2021. And the trial, with twists and turns, ups and downs, has been going on ever since.

From the beginning of the investigations until today, the Netanyahu saga has already lasted 78 months. And there is still no end in sight. The Netanyahu affair has already lasted more than two-and-a-half times as long as it took for the entire Watergate scandal to unfold, and—again—no one can tell when it will end, especially when considering the possibility of appeals.

This prolonged saga makes it difficult to govern effectively, scorching both the judicial and political landscapes.

As the country faces a re-emergence of massive protests and disruptions of everyday life over the judicial overhaul issues, healing is needed. But this healing cannot occur with this case continually looming over and coloring everything.

If the trials were to run their full course, the verdict would not satisfy everyone. If convicted, pro-Netanyahu forces would claim he was framed, while if acquitted, the anti-Netanyahu camp would argue that the system was not strong enough to convict him. True believers on each side will not be convinced until they see their desired outcome.

Likewise, a plea bargain, especially one allowing Netanyahu to remain in power, would leave many dissatisfied. However, it would also unclog a major obstacle to good governance by opening up political options.

Those who previously refused to sit with Netanyahu while he is on trial, such as National Unity leader Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beitenu head Avigdor Liberman, could now consider it. This could increase the possibility of a unity government where Netanyahu is less dependent on any single party in his coalition—such as Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit or Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party. It would also be easier for a unity government—rather than the opposition and coalition—to find common ground on the necessary speed and extent of judicial reform.

Once again on the brink of domestic chaos that could invite military adventurism from Israel's enemies, the country needs a domestic reset. The three Jerusalem District Court judges have provided the reset button; now someone just needs to push it.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by